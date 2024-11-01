Jealousy turns deadly: Man shot at Mae Sot restaurant

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded at a restaurant in Mae Sot when a 34 year old man was shot dead by the establishment’s owner, a retired civil servant, in a fit of jealousy. The altercation, which escalated into a deadly confrontation, took place in the early hours of today, November 1.

The incident occurred around 3am when the police, led by Pithayakorn Petchrat, the superintendent of Mae Sot Police Station, received a report of a fatal shooting outside a restaurant located on the Mae Sot-Tak road. The restaurant, draped in black cloth to signify its closure, became the scene of a violent death.

The victim, discovered at the restaurant’s entrance, had suffered four gunshot wounds to the face, specifically to the lip, under the nose, right cheek, and forehead. Nearby, a woman and a male friend were found in distress, attempting to support the deceased.

Inside the restaurant, approximately 5 metres from the scene, 63 year old Suwan, awaited the police. Suwan, the restaurant owner and a retired government officer, was armed with a .38 calibre pistol, the weapon used in the shooting. He voluntarily surrendered to the police and was taken away for questioning, while the victim’s body was transported to Mae Sot Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that before the shooting, Suwan had been dining with a woman who was revealed to be the former girlfriend of the deceased. The victim had reportedly visited the restaurant three times on his motorcycle, each time trying to reconcile with the woman. This persistence angered Suwan, leading to a heated argument between the two men.

Suwan demanded that the victim leave the premises and return home. When his requests were ignored, Suwan retrieved his firearm from inside the restaurant and fired two warning shots, intending to scare the victim away. However, the victim refused to leave, prompting Suwan to fire four additional shots, fatally wounding the man, reported KhaoSod.

The police are committed to thoroughly investigating the true causes behind this incident before filing charges and proceeding with legal action.

