Pattaya: South Korean drug suspect caught with heroin syringes

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

A South Korean man, previously deported from Thailand, was caught sneaking back into the country and living in Pattaya for weeks, with heroin syringes found scattered in his apartment. The shocking arrest raised eyebrows, with questions swirling about his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The suspect, 42 year old South Korean national Hun Chon, was deported from Thailand in 2017 for overstaying his visa and using methamphetamine. However, this career criminal wasn’t done yet. Police Lieutenant Colonel Weerachai Thinkamut revealed today, September 20, that Hun had illegally re-entered Thailand, slipping in from Cambodia without an immigration stamp.

Advertisements

For the past two weeks, Hun had been living quietly in an apartment in central Pattaya, Bang Lamung district, until Chon Buri Immigration Police raided his room last night. Heroin syringes stashed in plastic bags were discovered. Surprisingly, Hun’s urine test came back negative. He was quick to shift the blame, claiming that the drug paraphernalia belonged to a Thai woman who had visited two days earlier.

But this isn’t the only charge hanging over the South Korean’s head. Chon Buri investigators suspect Hun of being a key player in a drug trafficking operation, smuggling drugs from Thailand to South Korea. A recently arrested suspect even pointed Hun out as the supplier behind a drug-smuggling ring.

Police arrested Hun for illegal entry and are now coordinating with South Korean authorities to delve deeper into his alleged drug activities. As more evidence unfolds, this could be just the tip of the iceberg in a major international drug scandal, reported KhaoSod English.

In related news, Pattaya police arrested a South Korean man for illegally entering Thailand and smuggling drugs into the kingdom.

Pattaya Tourist Police received a tip-off on August 14 that a South Korean man had entered Thailand from a neighbouring country. Further investigation revealed that Jinjong was staying in a village in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Advertisements