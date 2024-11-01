Spooky scenes: Police raid leaves partygoers haunted by drug bust

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Halloween night raid on two popular pubs in Chanthaburi left partygoers in disarray as police discovered nearly 100 people with drugs in their system and multiple underage patrons. The crackdown now seeks a five-year closure of the venues.

The operation took place around 1:30am today, November 1, initiated by Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. He delegated the task to Ansit Samphantharat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, who spearheaded the raid with the Department of Provincial Administration’s special operations team.

Advertisements

The team, led by Rueanglak Rueangyangmi and joined by Isara Charoenchasri and Sakchai Rojanarat, coordinated with over 80 members of the Territorial Defense Volunteer Corps.

The focus was on Orbit Pub and BitBar, located on Tha Cha Larb Road, Chanthaburi City. These establishments were targeted following complaints received by the Department of Provincial Administration, which alleged that the venues permitted drug use and boasted protection from local influential figures.

Undercover investigations revealed the clubs did not check identification to verify the age of their patrons, allowing minors to enter freely. The pubs became known for drug use, particularly in the women’s toilets where men were reportedly gathering. Consequently, the police planned a decisive raid.

Once inside, police found over 800 patrons enjoying the Halloween festivities. The sudden presence of officials caused panic, with partygoers abandoning drugs on the floor in a bid to escape.

Subsequent urine tests revealed 96 individuals, including 59 men and 37 women, tested positive for drugs. These individuals will be referred for rehabilitation as part of the legal process. Additionally, five minors under the age of 20 were discovered among the patrons.

Advertisements

Pub raid

Charges have been levied against the venue operators for allowing drug-related offences to occur on the premises, permitting underage entry during operating hours, failing to verify patrons’ ages via official identification, selling alcohol to minors, and encouraging inappropriate conduct among youths, reported KhaoSod.

These actions also violate NCPO Order No. 22/2558, prompting a proposal to the Governor of Chanthaburi to shut down both establishments for five years.

“This operation, named Suppressing the East, aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s policy to organise society. Our duty is to create a peaceful and orderly society free from vice, ensuring public safety. Anything opposing this goal requires state intervention to eliminate.”

The Ministry of Interior stresses the importance of social responsibility among service establishment operators, emphasising that such venues should prohibit entry to minors and ban drug use. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities or grievances to the Damrongdhama Centre at the district, provincial, or ministerial level by calling 1567.