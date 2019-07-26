Man tries to fly across the English Channel, went for a swim instead | The Thaiger

World
Man tries to fly across the English Channel, went for a swim instead
PHOTO: Facebook/ Frank Zapata
40 year old Frank Zapata, a former jet ski racing champion, decided to cross the English Channel. Some take the tunnel, some take a boat, some even swim. But Frank decided he’d fly, on a Flyboard.
He would need to refuel half way across in his attempt. So he took off yesterday on his Flyboard but mis-landed (if that’s even a word) on a platform mounted on a vessel located midway across the Channel for refueling, He was unhurt and just fell into the sea but his Flyboard suffered a few cracks and dints and will need to be rebuilt before another attempt.
“When I got closer to the platform, the boat took a wave and it hit the foot of the machine and broke it.”
He took off from Sangatte in France and was attempting to mark the 110th anniversary of the first aerial crossing of the Channel. The journey was meant to take only 20 minutes.
He says he wants to attempt the ‘flight’ as soon as next week.
Thailand
The world’s Top 10 wealthiest monarchs and royal families
(Values are listed in USD)
1. King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Thailand
The Thai royal family is currently listed as the richest royal family in the world. King Maha Vajiralongkorn is estimated to be worth US$30 billion. The Thai monarch’s wealth comes from investments made by the Crown Property Bureau, according to a report in the express.co.uk
2. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei
The sultan of Brunei is the second richest monarch in the world according to Business Insider. He has huge wealth from the oil and gas business and own hundreds of Rolls Royce cars. The Sultan is worth around $20 billion.
3. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s family own a huge media group which includes the Asharq Al-Awsat and Al Eqtisadiah publications. He is worth an estimated $18 billion.
4. Emir Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Emir of Abu Dhabi, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has a huge fortune from oil. He is also the president of the UAE and the chairman of the Abu Dhabi investment authority. The Emir is worth an estimated $15 billion.
5. Grand Duke Henri, Luxembourg
The Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg receives an allowance of around $324,851 a year to carry out royal duty – their net worth is estimated to be about $4 billion.
6. Emir Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed is an avid racehorse owner and is often spotted in Britain at race meets. The Dubai royal is worth a reported $4 billion.
7. Prince Hans-Adam II, Liechtenstein
Another royal family to among Europe’s richest are the Liechtenstein clan. The own the private LGT Group bank and are estimated to have a net worth of $3.5 billion.
8. King Mohammed VI, Morocco
Morocco’s monarch King Mohammed VI is estimated to have a net worth of $2.1 billion. The monarchy-owned Morocco’s National Investment Company which has money in banking, telecommunications and renewable energy is said to be the source for most of the family’s wealth.
9. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar
Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has ruled the principality since 2013. The country’s oil and gas reserves mean the royal family is worth a reported $1.2 billion.
10. Prince Albert II, Monaco
The Monaco royals are some of the richest in Europe with a net worth of $1 billion according to Business Insider.
World
“That’s one small step for man” – Armstrong steps on the moon 50 years ago
Where were you when Neil Armstrong fist stepped on the moon?
The momentous, and enormously complex project, proposed by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, came to fruition on July 21, 1969 when Neil Armstrong, then Buzz Aldrin, stepped onto the lunar surface. It was an expensive endeavour with five other missions to follow that would also walk men on the moon. Michael Collins, the third man in the mission, remained in the command module orbiting the moon while the other two were conducting the historic walk and research on the moon surface.
Inspired by the US’s Cold War rivalry with the Soviet Union, the mission is now remembered as an iconic moment all over the world and was one of the most followed, and watched, events in the 20th century.
NASA marked the anniversary by streaming footage of the launch online (warmly recommended – click the ‘T-minus 1 minute’ button in the top right), giving a new generation a chance to see the historic moment that was watched by half a billion people 50 years ago.
All three astronauts were born in 1930, and although Aldrin and Collins are still alive, Armstrong died in 2012 at the age of 82.
Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon, tweeted on the anniversary.
“Today, America put the big question to rest: We got there first. We landed on the moon with 250 million Americans watching our backs. The truth is: that mission belongs to all of them, and to future generations of Americans who dream to reach the moon once more.”
Michael Collins, the third crew member, asked by Fox News if he thinks about the mission very often…
“Not very often. I lead a quiet life.”
“I’ll be walking along down my street at night, when it’s starting to get dark, and I sense something over my right shoulder – and I look up and see that little silver sliver up there and think, ‘Oh, that’s the moon! I’ve been there!'”
Cities around the world have held events to celebrate the landmark anniversary – including around the US at the NASA Space Centre Houston, near the site of the Apollo 11 launch.
Earlier, in a launch coinciding with the anniversary, a Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying astronauts from the US, Russia and Italy took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazazkhstan, bound for the International Space Station.
“And lift off – 50 years after a small step for man, the Soyuz rocket and its multinational crew take a giant leap off the launch pad bound for the international space station.”
World
One small step for man – 50 years ago today
On this day, a mere 50 years ago, Neil Armstrong stepped onto the powdery surface of the moon. It was the first time humans had stepped anywhere other than the ‘pale blue dot’ of Earth.
Everyone alive at the time can recall ‘where they were’ at this historic moment. It was a triumph of American ambition and engineering. Some 300,000 people were involved with the mission that was promised to the world by then-President John F. Kennedy eight years earlier in 1961.
“We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organise and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too.”
NASA delivered on the promise, 6 months before deadline, in a decade where America was also grappling with the Vietnam War (Indochina War), social upheaval, civil rights and a youth demanding to be heard, sometimes violently.
Half a century later and there are still a few who, despite the advances in science, knowledge and education accumulated in those 50 years, still believe the moon landing was a ‘hoax’ and that the earth is flat.
I was a 10 year old sitting in my school library watching a 25″ black and white TV along with 200 other students. Honestly, we couldn’t see a lot as the fuzzy pictures were transmitted back from the moon (via Honeysuckle Creek tracking station in Australia), but we knew the moment was historic and we’d been well primed for months by teachers telling us “you’ll be telling your grand children about this mission”. Luckily it was around lunchtime for us in eastern Australia – well timed by NASA, thanks.
The mission to send men to the moon was less a human adventure and more about a nation’s paranoia and fear in the Cold War era. The Russians had a jump on the Americans with the first satellite in space and then the first man in space. America needed to get ‘ahead’ and Congress was willing to spend big to save face and regain the lead in the space race.
But like anything, keeping the PR momentum following the Apollo 11 mission, was difficult and the other moon landing missions attracted fewer viewers and front page headlines. Apollo missions 18-20 were even cancelled. NASA then focussed on the ‘space’ a lot closer to earth with a space station and the Shuttle program.
We all know the names of the Apollo 11 crew. But name the crew of Apollo 12. No? Either can I.
This week President Donald Trump greeted the surviving two astronauts from the Apollo 11 mission – Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins – to the White House. Neil Armstrong died following heart surgery in 2012 but his relatives were invited.
The President asked Buzz Aldrin, the second human ever to walk on the moon, what he thought about the US’ current ability to operate in space 50 years after the Apollo 11 mission, the ex-astronaut had a ready response.
“Actually, I’ve been a little disappointed over the last 10 or 15 years,” Aldrin told Trump.
PHOTO: President Tump and 88 year old Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin,the second man to walk on the moon – Reuters
NASA, more through budget cuts that intention, has been restricted in its ambitions since the Apollo missions. The American tax-payers have cut the paltry space-spend and inter-planetary missions have been by robot and unmanned space craft instead. We’ve actually reached out beyond our own solar system, had 900 kilogram ‘rovers’ traversing large areas of Mars, built an international space-station and built orbiting telescopes that have probed our known universe almost back to the Big Bang. So NASA’s post-Apollo expertise certainly hasn’t been wasted.
Now private funding is heralding a new era of commercial space flight with the promise of passenger flights and re-useable rockets. But the reality is that the enormous amounts of money needed to fund the ‘big’ projects, just like the moon landing 50 years ago, will still take chunks of national budgets, not private funds. Privateers would always need to prove a return-on-spend to their shareholders with low-risk, high yield projects. Manned spaceflight is extremely high risk with no promise on return at all.
But ‘man’ will next head to Mars and, sometime in the next decade, we may all gather around our smartphones or, alone with our VR goggles, to watch our race take the next small step into space.
