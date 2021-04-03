Reporter banned from Government House says police aimed a gun at her at rally | Thaiger

Bangkok
Reporter banned from Government House says police aimed a gun at her at rally
A Thai reporter who has been banned from Government House claims a police officer pointed a gun at her, 2 days before the run-in with the PM that led to her removal. Kamonthip Aungsakularporn found her access to Government House revoked after challenging PM Prayut Chan-o-cha over claims that Thailand was forcing Burmese refugees back over the border.
During her questioning, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha appeared to take offence to her stance, as she had one of her feet pointing at him. He asked her to adjust her seating position and, within hours of the press conference ending, her access to the building was revoked. A government spokesman insists the reason she was barred was not related to the foot faux-pas, but was instead a result of her criticism of working conditions at Government House.
It’s not the first time the PM has clashed with reporters during media briefings. At a press conference last month, he decided to evade some uncomfortable questions by spraying hand sanitiser at journalists. In 2014, he threw a banana peel at a camera crew after they asked him to face the camera.
Meanwhile, Kamonthip claims that 2 days before the clash with the PM, a police officer pointed a gun at her while she was covering a protest near Government House. According to a Coconuts report, the authorities were dispersing pro-democracy activists, when one officer raised a gun and pointed it at Kamonthip, ordering her to stop filming.
The reporter subsequently posted a recording of the incident to her Twitter feed. In the footage, she could be heard asking the police officer why she couldn’t record what was happening, and why the police were brandishing weapons at a peaceful protest. Kamonthip has since deleted her Twitter account following her run-in with the PM.
Meanwhile, she has been rebuked by the Thai Journalists Association, who accuse her of showing a lack of respect to her seniors. In Thailand, pointing ones foot at someone is a big no-no, although less so among the younger generation. In Thai culture, feet are viewed as unclean and offensive, meaning it’s considered very rude to point them at someone.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Bangkok
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
A reporter who visited the Bangkok home of an obese monkey before it was removed by The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, is being treated in hospital after being bitten by the macaque. “Godzilla” found fame overnight after he was removed from his owner due to concerns about his weight.
Godzilla had been living at a market in the Minburi district of the capital and weighs more than 20 kilograms as a result of passers-by feeding him a diet of junk food. The average weight of a fully-grown macaque is 10 kilograms. DNP officials, concerned that the monkey’s obesity could be life-threatening, decided to seize him from his owner on Thursday. The day before he was removed, a news reporter visited his home on assignment. Now medical staff at Paolo Hospital Phaholyothin say they’re worried about the condition of PPTV reporter, Natcha Norphong.
It’s understood that on arrival at the home of the monkey’s owner, Natcha was initially reluctant to touch the animal. When the owner informed her that it was safe to do so, she approached the macaque, who then sank his teeth into her, biting right down to the bone.
According to a Nation Thailand report, doctors say Natcha’s white blood cell count has dropped to 3,000/ml. Normal levels are around 4,500-10,000/ml. It’s understood she is unable to get out of bed and, while no virus was detected in her blood, doctors believe she may have a bone infection.
A veterinarian from the DNP says monkeys can also carry rabies and tetanus. There is nothing to indicate that Godzilla was ever vaccinated.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok student with Covid travelled to Phuket
A student from Nakhon Pathom province near Bangkok has tested positive for Covid-19 and his busy social calendar, including a holiday to Phuket, raises concern of spreading infections.
The 19 year old man, studying at Mahidol University, site of a Thai Covid-19 vaccine in trials now, lives in a dorm on campus in Tambon Salaya of Buddha Monthon district, according to the spokesperson for the CCSA, Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin. Last week the student was at an entertainment venue in Buddha Monthon with a group of 11 other friends. He reportedly did not wear a face mask that evening.
On April 1, he was tested for Covid-19 at Ramathibodi Hospital and was confirmed to be infected with the Coronavirus. In between the time of his exposure at that entertainment venue on March 23 and his diagnosis yesterday the young student was very busy travelling and socialising with many people. His confirmed itinerary has been shared to help aid contact tracing of anybody who may have come in contact with him during that time.
After his visit to the entertainment venue, the Covid infected man took a holiday to Phuket with 9 of his friends from the same school from March 25 to 29. They travelled by a Thai AirAsia flight and rented cars locally in Phuket. At the end of their trip on March 29, they returned to Phuket Airport via a hired van transfer and took another Thai AirAsia flight returning to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. The man was picked up at the airport by his mother in her private car.
The next day he drove his car back to his college dormitory and spent the evening with another group of 8 friends playing badminton. On March 31, he returned to classes and attended a class with about 50 students. Later in the afternoon, he took a private car with one friend back to Bangkok.
That evening news broke that staff at the venue he had partied outside Bangkok on March 23 had been diagnosed with Covid. The next day the student went for testing and learned that he too was infected. Unfortunately, his travel to Phuket, his extracurricular activities with many friends, and his attendance in large classrooms leave the possibility of infecting many other people with the Coronavirus as well. If you suspect you or anyone you know may have come in contact in one of these locations, consider getting tested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid vaccine
Following the death of a monk just a few hours after being vaccinated against Covid-19, Thailand’s public health minister expressed his sympathy, but says he is confident that the vaccine is not the cause of death.
Anutin Charnvirakul says the 71 year old monk had underlying conditions of severe diabetes and high blood pressure. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
The monk was an assistant abbot at Wat Samphanthawong in Bangkok. On Wednesday, he was injected with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at 10am. About 4 hours later, he was found dead in his quarters at the temple.
CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin says 4 people have reported severe side effects, such as a rash, since the rollout of the vaccine campaign. Those patients were given an antihistamine to ease the symptoms.
Anutin is assuring the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and there is no need to panic, adding that the vaccine has been tested and approved by Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences.
The first death in Thailand involving a Covid-19 vaccine patient was reported last week. Doctors say the death is not related to the vaccine. The 60 year old patient had an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which led to a fatal rupture, 10 days after receiving the vaccine.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
