Former village headman killed at monk ceremony in Ratchaburi

A former village headman was attacked and killed by four youths after attending a monk ordination ceremony in Ratchaburi province. The incident occurred around 12.10am today, April 27, with one additional person seriously injured. Police are currently investigating the case.

Police Colonel Saifon Lakpetch was alerted to the incident at the entrance of Soi 6, Moo 3, Ban Rai subdistrict, Damnoen Saduak district, where 36 year old Ekarin, a former village headman, was found dead.

He was discovered lying on his back wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, and white trainers. His head showed signs of severe trauma from a blunt object, and he had been shot twice in the head.

Near the scene, a .357 calibre bullet casing was found, and a holster was attached to Ekarin’s waist. However, the weapon was not recovered. Another individual was seriously injured with a gunshot wound and had already been taken to Damnoen Saduak Hospital by friends.

Initial inquiries revealed that Ekarin had resigned from his official duties but continued to assist local authorities. He had attended the ordination event at the scene and was returning to his car parked at the alley entrance when the attack occurred.

Witnesses reported hearing an altercation and saw four male youths attacking Ekarin. Gunshots followed before the assailants fled on motorbikes. Upon inspection, Ekarin was found dead. It was later confirmed that one other person was injured.

Police have detained the injured man for questioning upon recovery to determine the incident’s cause and locate Ekarin’s missing firearm. Investigators suspect Ekarin’s own gun might have been used against him during the scuffle.

It is believed he drew the weapon and was overpowered, leading to his shooting and subsequent beating, reported KhaoSod.

Investigators have identified the suspects and plan to seek arrest warrants from the Ratchaburi Provincial Court. Ekarin’s body has been sent to Ratchaburi Hospital’s forensic institute for ballistic examination.