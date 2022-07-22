Connect with us

Bangkok

Professor says Bangkok floods could escalate in September-October

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Screen grab via footage from Bangkok governor Chadchart.

One university professor is warning that Bangkok may not have seen the worst of its floods this year. The professor, Dr Seree Supratid, is the director of the Climate Change and Disaster Centre at Rangsit University. Seree said that Bangkok’s flooding could be worse in September and October due to high tides and water runoffs from the northern region during that period.

Seree cautioned that Bangkok’s drainage system needs to be fixed before September ahead of the likely flood. He said the system failed to control floods this week, and the water levels in Bangkok’s canals increased by about one metre after about two hours of rainfall on Wednesday night. Seree said this was unusual since the city administration had already drained water out of the canals.

Seree suggested that the city administration investigate what caused the problem and whether it was the water pumps or the discharge of water into the river.

This news comes after Bangkok experienced its highest rainfall recorded in 67 years in some areas this week. Over 100 milimetres of rain poured into Khlong Toei and Bang Na, the central districts of Bangkok, on Wednesday evening, with more downpours predicted today and over the weekend.

In Khlong Toei district, which takes in the area south of Sukhumvit road to the Chao Phraya, rainfall was measured at 130.3mm, breaking a 26 year old record. And in Bang Na, 126mm was recorded, the heaviest in eight years.

Traffic in the Wattana business district was also crawling yesterday morning as both cars and foot traffic had to wade through the draining waters.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Tara Abhasakun

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

