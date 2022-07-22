Thailand
Woman leaves fetus in a box at temple in northeast Thailand
A woman brought a box with a fetus inside it to a temple in Udon Thani province, northeast Thailand, on Wednesday. She told the monks she had a miscarriage and she wanted them to pray for the baby’s spirit. The woman said she would come back the next day to collect the fetus, but she didn’t come back.
At 6pm yesterday, police from Muang Udon Thani Police Station received a strange call from monks at Weluwan temple in Ban Nong Phai in Muang district. The monks told police a woman had left a dead fetus at the temple, so they went to investigate.
Police met with 75 year old Phra Tiraek Katapanya, who has been a monk for 20 years, at the temple. The monk told police that on Wednesday afternoon, two middle aged woman and a man arrived at the temple on a yellow motorcycle.
One of the woman handed a plastic box, a comb and a carton of milk to Phra Tiraek. The woman told the monk she had a miscarriage and wanted the monk to pray for unborn baby’s spirit. She said she would come back the next day with offerings for the monks.
The monks prayed and conducted a ceremony for the baby’s spirit. Then they placed the box in front of their living quarters. On Wednesday night, the dogs at the temple howled all night, said Phra Tiraek. He said it was very strange as the dogs do not usually howl. Perhaps they could see the baby’s spirit, said the monk.
The next day, the lady never came back, and Phra Tiraek started to feel uneasy. The monk said a fowl smell was coming from the box, and because the woman still didn’t return, he decided to open it. Although he knew what was in the box, he was still upset by what he saw.
Phra Tiraek said that because of the foul smell, he closed the box and buried it 100 metres away from the temple next to the temple walls. Then, he rang the police at around 6pm.
The village chief told police he knew who the woman was. He knew that a 25 year old woman from the village who has a Taiwanese boyfriend was pregnant for about two months, but then she recently got into a car accident and lost the baby.
It is unclear why the woman never returned to the temple.
SOURCE: Sanook
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Elderly northeast woman charged with theft after picking plants for curry
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Justice Minister insists Thailand winning the war against drugs
A Mission To Unchain And Rescue The Working Elephants With Digital Art – Unchained Elephants
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal or not
Officials launch rubbish cleaning contest in central Thailand
Magnanimous governor accepts blame for Bangkok’s floods
Woman leaves fetus in a box at temple in northeast Thailand
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Professor says Bangkok floods could escalate in September-October
Ex Thai military man shoots his mother in law after drunken row
Sri Lanka’s military raids protest camp outside president’s office
Group closing in on Thailand ministers involved in Pegasus spyware scandal
Fake bomb detectors come back to haunt the Thai PM in parliament
UPDATE: Thailand’s first monkeypox case goes missing
Thai tourism ministry to get 2 billion baht ‘booster shot’
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Tourism3 days ago
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
-
Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
-
Thailand1 day ago
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
-
Thailand3 days ago
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
-
Expats3 days ago
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal
-
Thailand3 days ago
Two-faced kitten born in northern Thailand
-
South2 days ago
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
Recent comments: