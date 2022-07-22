Ex Thai military man shoots his mother in law after drunken row

A former military man shot his mother in law in a drunken rage last night after a row with a next door neighbour.

Chaluay Karnjiakjorn, a former paramilitary officer from a Volunteer Defense Corpse, stole an M16 rifle and fired randomly at houses in the Nong Chang district of the central province of Uthai Thani. His 78 year old mother-in-law was shot in the left leg in the crossfire.

The aged woman, Thongsai Sarmsuwan, informed police she had been shot by her son in law at home in the Nong Chang district of Uthai Thani after the man fled the scene about 8.30pm.

Police arrived at the scene to learn Chaluay used to serve in a Volunteer Defense Corpse Office near the community but retired four years ago at the age of 60.

Officers found the 64 year old man hiding in the house he used to live in when he was in the military after a tip off.

After a two hours’ stand off the gunman finally surrendered and apologized for what he had done.

Chaluay confessed he was drunk and had a fight with a neighbour called Jade, who tried to shoot him, so he wanted to take revenge.

Chaluay said he stole the M16 rifle and bullets from his old military premises and started shooting randomly around the local houses and community roads.

After that, he jumped on a motorbike to a temple in the community and hid the gun. He added that he aimed to return the weapon and surrender himself the following morning.

Chaluay is now in the custody of Nong Chang police officers, who added he would be questioned later today because he was too drunk last night, and charges and prosecution would be decided after that.

