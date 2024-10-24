Police seize 68 motorcycles in Bangkok street racing crackdown

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bangkok apprehended a large group of motorcycle riders racing on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, seizing 68 motorcycles and detaining both racers and their supporters. The operation followed reports on social media about the planned gathering.

At 12.30am yesterday, October 23, Phuchong Mae-thung, a traffic control officer from the Vibhavadi Rangsit Traffic Control Centre, led over 60 traffic police officers in an operation to intercept and capture motorcyclists. The racers had been spotted on Ratchadamnoen Road before moving to Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Din Daeng district, Bangkok. Police had been monitoring various locations following tips from social media.

The officers discovered the motorcyclists engaging in high-speed races on the main road and swiftly closed off Vibhavadi Rangsit Road to apprehend the offenders. A total of 68 motorcycles were confiscated and handed over to investigators at the Vibhavadi Police Station.

Phuchong stated that 68 motorcycles were seized, with 22 of them involved in offences such as ‘attempting to race on public roads and driving without regard for safety.’ The offenders, a mix of juveniles and adults, are set to be prosecuted.

The remaining 46 motorcycles were subject to fines under the Road Traffic Act. Issues included the absence of license plates and vehicle modifications, primarily involving the supporters of the racers rather than the racers themselves.

Phuchong mentioned that the offenders would be sent to court to face charges, while the supporters would be fined for lesser violations, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Phuket City police swooped on illegal street racers in the early hours of October 7, targeting the notorious Saphan Hin area and seizing five motorcycles in a swift crackdown. Advertisements The high-octane drama unfolded at 12.45am after eagle-eyed officers spotted online chatter about the underground racing scene on local social media channels. Their prompt action led to the arrest of five racers, along with the confiscation of their bikes, delivering a blow to the risky street antics, reported Phuket News.