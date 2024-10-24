Motorcycle repairman fatally shot in Samut Sakhon

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A motorcycle repairman was fatally shot in front of his girlfriend in Samut Sakhon, Thailand. The attacker unmasked, fired three shots before fleeing the scene. Police are investigating the incident.

At around 12.30am today, October 23, Police Colonel Sor Suetrongpanich, the superintendent of Krathum Baen Police Station, was alerted to a shooting on Phetkasem 97 Road, intersecting with the road along Om Noi Canal. The location, a T-junction in Ban Thaew Community, Moo 4, Om Noi subdistrict, Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon province, became the scene of a crime that left a local motorcycle repairman dead.

Upon receiving the report, Pol. Col. Sor, along with Pol. Colonel Theeradej Athipakkul, deputy provincial police commander, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chumporn Chatsanguanchai, deputy superintendent of operations, Police Lieutenant Colonel Detrit Ratchayos, deputy superintendent of investigations, forensic officers, doctors from Krathum Baen Hospital, investigative police officers, and volunteers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation, rushed to the scene.

The deceased, identified as 43 year old Chanchai, was found lying in a pool of blood. Nearby, his helmet lay on the ground, and his Honda motorcycle, registered in Bangkok, was parked where he had been shot. Three 9mm bullet casings were discovered a short distance away.

An autopsy revealed that Chanchai had been shot in the head, left chest, and middle back. His girlfriend, who was riding a pillion, escaped uninjured. She has been taken in for questioning to gather more information about the assailant.

Eyewitnesses, sitting at a nearby motorcycle taxi stand, recounted the events leading up to the shooting. They mentioned that they saw Chanchai riding his motorcycle from the direction of Phetkasem 97 Road, followed closely by the assailant on another motorcycle. Initially, the presence of the two motorcycles did not raise suspicion, as the alleyway frequently saw such traffic.

However, as they approached the T-junction, both motorcycles slowed down simultaneously. Words were exchanged, and Chanchai appeared to turn towards the assailant. The attacker, without any attempt to conceal his face, pulled out a gun and fired three shots in quick succession. Chanchai and his motorcycle collapsed to the ground, while his girlfriend jumped off the bike at the first shot and remained close to the scene.

The commotion caused the nearby residents to scatter, and no one witnessed the entire event. After the assailant fled, the remaining residents called the police. Upon arrival, emergency responders found that Chanchai had already succumbed to his injuries.

Chanchai’s parents revealed that he worked as a motorcycle repairman near Phutthamonthon Sai 5 Road. He would come home late every night, often picking up his girlfriend before heading back. The family was unaware of any enemies or disputes that might have led to the shooting, as Chanchai had never mentioned any issues.

Pol. Col. Theeradej has instructed the investigative team to urgently review CCTV footage to trace the assailant’s route and gather evidence. Simultaneously, the police are questioning the girlfriend and other eyewitnesses at Krathum Baen Police Station to uncover any possible motives behind the killing, reported KhaoSod.

Chanchai’s body has been sent to the Siriraj Hospital’s Forensic Institute for further examination.