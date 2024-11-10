Police raid exposes illegal gambling in Bangkok restaurant

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police raided a Chinese restaurant in the heart of Bangkok, disguised as a legitimate eatery, and arrested four Chinese nationals for illegal gambling.

The raid, which took place yesterday, November 9, at 9.30pm, was led by Jesada Yangnok, alongside deputy officers from Wang Thonglang Police Station. This followed intelligence that the establishment was operating as a covert gambling den.

Upon entry into the restaurant, located in Soi Ladprao 80, the police discovered a hidden VIP room at the back. Inside, four Chinese men were found seated around a table, engrossed in a game of cards. Upon requesting identification, police confirmed that all four individuals were Chinese citizens visiting Thailand on tourist visas, said Jesada Yangnok.

“This operation is an extension of our previous raid on a gambling den in Soi Sahakarn Pramoon, which occurred on November 5.”

Initial investigations revealed that both gambling operations shared similar tactics. The schemes involved recruiting Chinese nationals through the WeChat application, targeting those residing in the Huai Khwang and Ratchada areas. These individuals were lured to participate in illegal gambling activities.

Interrogation of the four apprehended men revealed that they were acquaintances who had been invited to play Mahjong via WeChat. This was their first visit to the restaurant for such purposes.

The restaurant’s manager, also of Chinese descent, admitted to having been employed there for approximately 10 months. He disclosed that the establishment was owned by a Thai woman.

The gambling table and related equipment, he confessed, had been set up only ten days prior, supplied by a Chinese friend.

Police confiscated the gambling table, its equipment, and over 70,000 baht (US$2,045) in cash as evidence. The four Chinese nationals were subsequently taken into custody and charged with participating in unlicensed gambling activities. The restaurant manager faced charges for organising illegal gambling, reported KhaoSod.

The police remarked, “The suspects will be brought before the Criminal Court tomorrow, November 11 to face the charges.”