VIDEO: Krabi resident secretly films gambling den

A resident in Krabi’s main city district secretly filmed a gambling den, Thai media reported on Sunday. The blurry footage shows a crowd of people in a big house around a table.

The video recorder said the house belongs to a former politician, although they did not specify who. However, some gamblers insisted that said the house belongs to a businessman.

Police searched the house later, but found it almost empty, with only an ice bucket for drinks.

The house is located on a hill in the Krabi Yai sub-district. It had been opened as a casino before the police shut it down.

Gambling busts are a common occurrence in Thailand. In August, police arrested an alleged gambling operator in the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province. They found evidence of betting via electronic channels. The site reportedly had a turnover of about 5 million baht per month.

In July, cyber police busted an illegal online gambling ring in Pattaya and arrested 11 suspects in connection with the illicit activity that pulled in over 100 million baht in revenue.

Last week, a police sergeant with a gambling addiction was arrested for selling about 160 state guns to pay off his debts.