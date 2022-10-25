Connect with us

Krabi

VIDEO: Krabi resident secretly films gambling den

Published

 on 

Screen grab of gambling footage.

A resident in Krabi’s main city district secretly filmed a gambling den, Thai media reported on Sunday. The blurry footage shows a crowd of people in a big house around a table. 

YouTube video

The video recorder said the house belongs to a former politician, although they did not specify who. However, some gamblers insisted that said the house belongs to a businessman.

Police searched the house later, but found it almost empty, with only an ice bucket for drinks. 

The house is located on a hill in the Krabi Yai sub-district. It had been opened as a casino before the police shut it down. 

Gambling busts are a common occurrence in Thailand. In August, police arrested an alleged gambling operator in the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province. They found evidence of betting via electronic channels. The site reportedly had a turnover of about 5 million baht per month.

In July, cyber police busted an illegal online gambling ring in Pattaya and arrested 11 suspects in connection with the illicit activity that pulled in over 100 million baht in revenue.

Last week, a police sergeant with a gambling addiction was arrested for selling about 160 state guns to pay off his debts.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 seconds ago

Thai MP to swim across Chao Phraya River for charity
Crime22 mins ago

Drunk SWAT policeman shoots man 9 times at nightclub in southern Thailand
Guides38 mins ago

Where to eat the best brunch in Koh Samui
Thailand38 mins ago

Thai doctor kidnapped in Africa returns home
Tourism47 mins ago

Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Krabi1 hour ago

VIDEO: Krabi resident secretly films gambling den
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Refrigerator saves fisherman’s life in southern Thailand
Education2 hours ago

International schools in Bangkok offering world-class education
Pattaya3 hours ago

“Big Joke” says Pattaya Pool villa victims might have been involved in drugs
Thailand3 hours ago

Foot Traffic Only after Patong Hill Landslides | GMT
Politics15 hours ago

Rishi Sunak becomes first Asian UK PM
China18 hours ago

The Coming War on China
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Drugs19 hours ago

How can Thailand win its war on drugs?
Weather20 hours ago

Kathu illegal excavation investigated as possible factor in landslide
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending