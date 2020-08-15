Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode | The Thaiger

A homeowner in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, got quite a start when visiting the loo yesterday. 51 year old “Phayop,” a baker for an airline, told a rescue foundation that he went into his downstairs toilet to sit down and relieve himself. He felt something brush against his backside and immediately jumped up.

He says he couldn’t see anything but repeated attempts to flush the toilet were unsuccessful so he closed the lid called his wife. She came in and lifted the lid and discovered a 1.5 metre long cobra.

The foundation was called to the house in Soi Kheha Feun Nakhon, and had the creature lassoed within 10 minutes.

They returned the snake to nature unharmed.

