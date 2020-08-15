Connect with us

Bangkok

Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode

Jack Burton

Published 

27 mins ago

 on 

Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
    • follow us in feedly

A homeowner in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, got quite a start when visiting the loo yesterday. 51 year old “Phayop,” a baker for an airline, told a rescue foundation that he went into his downstairs toilet to sit down and relieve himself. He felt something brush against his backside and immediately jumped up.

He says he couldn’t see anything but repeated attempts to flush the toilet were unsuccessful so he closed the lid called his wife. She came in and lifted the lid and discovered a 1.5 metre long cobra.

The foundation was called to the house in Soi Kheha Feun Nakhon, and had the creature lassoed within 10 minutes.

They returned the snake to nature unharmed.

Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode | News by The ThaigerPhathum Thani man finds cobra in commode | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Police pinch “Penguin” ahead of student rally

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Police pinch &#8220;Penguin&#8221; ahead of student rally | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, the outspoken leader of recent student protests, was arrested yesterday as tensions mount ahead of a major pro-democracy rally planned for tomorrow afternoon in Bangkok. He faces multiple charges, including sedition. The arrest was made as the Thammasat University student prepared to join a pro-democracy event at the campus in Nonthaburi. After a policeman read out the arrest warrant, 4 plainclothes officers physically dragged him into an unmarked car, when he refused to go. Dozens of people used their phones to take videos, which were posted to Twitter, where #SaveParit started trending instantly, attracting more than 1.5 […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned

Jack Burton

Published

24 hours ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Uni students defy rain to hold pro-democracy rally; more planned | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Students flash the anti-government "3 finger salute" at a protest in Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok yesterday - (Adam Dean/The New York Times)

In the latest of what have become near daily protests calling for change, some 100 students protesters defied the rain early yesterday evening at Bangkok’s Srinakharinwirot University to voice anger at the government and demand a return to democracy. Speakers took turns addressing their peers huddled under an awning at about 5pm. A a fourth-year International Relations student told reporters: “Protesting to repel the dictators is necessary, of course, but it will mean nothing without changing the law.” He was one of a series of speakers calling for the Constitution to be rewritten to shift the balance of power back […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Doctor urges investigation into widespread healthcare fraud

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Doctor urges investigation into widespread healthcare fraud | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dr Pongsak Srimusikapo - Facebook

A doctor representing 74 medical clinics yesterday petitioned the House of Representatives to investigate fraud allegations in patient access to Thailand’s universal health coverage scheme and ensure transparency in its implementation. The move follows an order by the Department of Health Service Support last week to temporarily close 2 Bangkok clinics for allegedly defrauding the scheme. That order came after 18 such facilities were accused of swindling 72 million baht from the scheme in patient claims. Dr Pongsak Srimusikapo met opposition parties, members of the House’s committee on corruption and misconduct suppression and other officials, and submitted a 6 point […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending