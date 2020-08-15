Crime
Chon Buri suspect who stole officer’s gun arrested after 4 day manhunt
A man who caused a major public disturbance while allegedly high on methamphetamine in Koh Chan, in the eastern Chon Buri province, has been captured. The suspect, named to The Pattaya News as 45 year old Anont Sinsap, was wanted since August 7. He was captured after earlier this week hiding in a forest on a rubber farm in the central Chachoengsao province, after fleeing Chon Buri.
Koh Chan police say Anont had been using methamphetamine and began attacking villagers in a rage and destroying property. When a volunteer police officer tried to stop him, he allegedly attacked the officer with a baton and stole his 9mm pistol before fleeing. His movements were tracked to Chachoengsao by a team of authorities and law enforcement, who acted carefully as Anont was considered armed and dangerous.
Anont was captured without incident after 4 days, in a rubber forest, hiding from police. He claimed he hid the gun and forgot where he put it, as it was not present at the time of his arrest.
He remains in custody in Koh Chan facing multiple charges including assault on a public officer, drug charges and property damage.
