Connect with us

Crime

Chon Buri suspect who stole officer’s gun arrested after 4 day manhunt

kamon w.

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Chon Buri suspect who stole officer&#8217;s gun arrested after 4 day manhunt | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A man who caused a major public disturbance while allegedly high on methamphetamine in Koh Chan, in the eastern Chon Buri province, has been captured. The suspect, named to The Pattaya News as 45 year old Anont Sinsap, was wanted since August 7. He was captured after earlier this week hiding in a forest on a rubber farm in the central Chachoengsao province, after fleeing Chon Buri.

Koh Chan police say Anont had been using methamphetamine and began attacking villagers in a rage and destroying property. When a volunteer police officer tried to stop him, he allegedly attacked the officer with a baton and stole his 9mm pistol before fleeing. His movements were tracked to Chachoengsao by a team of authorities and law enforcement, who acted carefully as Anont was considered armed and dangerous.

Anont was captured without incident after 4 days, in a rubber forest, hiding from police. He claimed he hid the gun and forgot where he put it, as it was not present at the time of his arrest.

He remains in custody in Koh Chan facing multiple charges including assault on a public officer, drug charges and property damage.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

kamon w.

จบสายภาษา มหาวิทยาลัยย่านท่าพระจันทร์ แต่หนีไปทำงานแอสโฮสเตสเกือบ 2 ปี ตอนนี้กลับมาขีด ๆ เขียน ๆ อีกครั้ง พร้อมแพสชั่นในงานข่าวที่เต็มเปี่ยม

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Joint operation nabs 29 illegal Cambodian migrants in a Kaeo

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Joint operation nabs 29 illegal Cambodian migrants in a Kaeo | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: 77kaoded

Officials in the eastern border province of Sa Kaeo, with help from other law enforcement agencies, arrested 29 illegal migrant workers from Cambodia last night in the Ta Prayha subdistrict. Led by the deputy commander of the Burapha Forces, an elite squadron also known as the Tigers of the East, a large team located the group, who were on foot attempting to navigate a forest with a handler, around midnight. Sa Kaeo has long been a hotspot for illegal migration into Thailand. The handler, a Thai national who was not named, reportedly said he was being paid 4,500 baht by […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Amnesty International demands “Penguin’s” release

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Amnesty International demands &#8220;Penguin&#8217;s&#8221; release | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Thai PBS World

The Thailand chapter of Amnesty International is calling on police to immediately release student protest leader Prit “Penguin” Chivarak, after he was arrested yesterday on charges of sedition and inciting public unrest. AI Thailand Director Niyanut Kotesarn said in a statement issued last night that the arrest of the Thammasat University student amounts to suppression of free expression and contravenes the Thai Constitution. She demanded that all charges against Prit and 2 other activists under arrest be dropped. Prit was escorted by police to the Ratchadapisek Criminal Court this morning, to seek the extension of his detention for allegedly inciting […]

Continue Reading

South

2 year old in ICU after being left in scorching school van

Jack Burton

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

2 year old in ICU after being left in scorching school van | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Khaosod

A 2 year old boy remains on life support after he was left alone in a sweltering hot school van outside a childcare centre in southern Thailand. Thanakit “Nong Kongbin’’ Yodmanee is being treated in an ICU at a Hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat. He was rushed to the hospital earlier in the week after he was found unconscious in the van. The boy’s 26 year old mother, Suwaphat Chaiyatham, said yesterday that the van from Wat Srimaram Childcare Development Centre in tambon Kathun picked her son up at their home Tuesday morning. She said that normally, Thanakit sat in […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending