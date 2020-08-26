Panicked passengers flee Bangkok bus – VIDEO

Panicked passengers of a Bangkok bus could be seen fleeing yesterday after the bus driver careened across the road in a race with a rival driver on the same route to get more fares. A video on social media showed a privately run bus on Route 1 dangerously tailgating and trying to pass another bus serving the same route.

The 2 buses are seen tearing along the road. The rear bus can be seen nearly crashing into several other vehicles, sometimes crossing into the oncoming lane as he tries to take the lead.

When the buses stop at a traffic light, terrified passengers are seen fleeing from the second bus.

The 2 drivers, Ekarat Buabangsorn and Adisorn Yangsungnoen, accompanied by their employer, were called into the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority later in the day. They confessed to driving in a dangerous manner.

They were each fined 1,000 baht and ordered to attend a road safety training session.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post