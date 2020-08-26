Connect with us

Bangkok

Panicked passengers flee Bangkok bus – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Panicked passengers flee Bangkok bus
PHOTO: Naew Na
Panicked passengers of a Bangkok bus could be seen fleeing yesterday after the bus driver careened across the road in a race with a rival driver on the same route to get more fares. A video on social media showed a privately run bus on Route 1 dangerously tailgating and trying to pass another bus serving the same route.

The 2 buses are seen tearing along the road. The rear bus can be seen nearly crashing into several other vehicles, sometimes crossing into the oncoming lane as he tries to take the lead.

When the buses stop at a traffic light, terrified passengers are seen fleeing from the second bus.

The 2 drivers, Ekarat Buabangsorn and Adisorn Yangsungnoen, accompanied by their employer, were called into the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority later in the day. They confessed to driving in a dangerous manner.

They were each fined 1,000 baht and ordered to attend a road safety training session.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Nakhon Phanom couple "rob" bank
2 more student protest leaders arrested
Prominent dissidents arrested, bailed again
