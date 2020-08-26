Bangkok
Panicked passengers flee Bangkok bus – VIDEO
Panicked passengers of a Bangkok bus could be seen fleeing yesterday after the bus driver careened across the road in a race with a rival driver on the same route to get more fares. A video on social media showed a privately run bus on Route 1 dangerously tailgating and trying to pass another bus serving the same route.
The 2 buses are seen tearing along the road. The rear bus can be seen nearly crashing into several other vehicles, sometimes crossing into the oncoming lane as he tries to take the lead.
When the buses stop at a traffic light, terrified passengers are seen fleeing from the second bus.
The 2 drivers, Ekarat Buabangsorn and Adisorn Yangsungnoen, accompanied by their employer, were called into the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority later in the day. They confessed to driving in a dangerous manner.
They were each fined 1,000 baht and ordered to attend a road safety training session.
Crime
Nakhon Phanom couple “rob” bank
A man and wife in Nakhon Pathom, just west of Bangkok, were arrested yesterday for allegedly robbing a bank there. Police in the downtown district were informed in the morning that the local Government Savings Bank branch had been robbed, and arrived to find shattered windows and glass on the floor. Witnesses told police they’d seen the couple walk into the bank, but paid no attention thinking they probably wanted to use the ATMs. They later smashed a glass door and spray painted “closed on another. A maid at the bank photographed the pair and informed police, who then hunted […]
Thailand
2 more student protest leaders arrested
A pair of student activists, 2 of 5 facing warrants, were arrested this afternoon on charges related to an anti-government rally they helped to organise on July 18. According to Yaowalak Anuphan, head of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, the latest campaigners to be nabbed by police are Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree and Panumas Singprom. Tattep was taken into custody in front of his home in Bangkok, while Panumas was detained on a roadside. The warrant accused them of seditious acts under Article 116 of the Criminal Code for their roles in the anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument on July 18, […]
Thailand
Prominent dissidents arrested, bailed again
A pair of prominent activists, outspoken lawyer Anon Nampa and Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jodnok, have been granted bail after their arrests Monday for sedition in connection with the Free Youth movement’s protest at Thammasat University, north of Bangkok on August 10. Both have been arrested before. Student activist, Panupong was arrested in the eastern Rayong province while waiting to greet PM Prayut Chan-O’Cha who visited there yesterday. He was nabbed by uniformed and plainclothes officers while holding a sign reading: “What do Rayong people get from land reclamation for over 1,000 rai?” He was among 5 other activists who faced […]
