Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal58 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
168 1 minute read
Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A former Yakuza boss with a web of international crimes was arrested in Bangkok’s Sathorn district after a dramatic raid, revealing over 30 million baht in stolen assets. The arrest follows a request from the Japanese Embassy, which sought to revoke his visa due to serious criminal charges.

Thai National Police Inspector General Police General Thatchai Pitaneelabut announced the arrest of a suspect known only by the name Yamaguchi, the leader of a Japanese call centre gang responsible for widespread scams.

The arrest was triggered by a request from the Japanese Embassy in Thailand, which aimed to revoke Yamaguchi’s visa due to multiple arrest warrants in Japan for assault, fraud, theft, and violating organised crime laws.

Yamaguchi, a former member of Japan’s notorious Yakuza, is believed to have masterminded call centre fraud schemes targeting Japanese nationals from Cambodia and Vietnam.

Related Articles

Operating under the guise of an art trading company named Last Samurai Japan, he reportedly laundered money on a global scale.

Police revealed that Yamaguchi had rented a luxury apartment in Bangkok for a staggering 180,000 baht per month while running his illicit activities.

Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht | News by Thaiger

During the raid, Thai immigration police found four other Japanese nationals with criminal records linked to the gang. Officers seized digital assets worth over 30 million baht, as well as uncovered evidence of a global money-laundering operation.

Two Japanese victims of the scam were also rescued from the premises, though one of them had a prior theft conviction in Japan.

The Thai immigration police are now coordinating with their Japanese counterparts to expedite Yamaguchi’s extradition, which is expected by early April. Police are continuing to investigate the full extent of the gang’s operations, which have reportedly defrauded Japanese victims of over 50 million yen (approximately 12 million baht), reported The Pattaya News.

Yamaguchi’s arrest marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against international fraud and organised crime, with Thai authorities now focusing on dismantling the rest of the operation.

Latest Thailand News
Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports Thailand News

Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports

17 minutes ago
Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road Phuket News

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

25 minutes ago
Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer Krabi News

Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer

33 minutes ago
Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims Bangkok News

Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

43 minutes ago
Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht Bangkok News

Ex-Yakuza boss arrested in Bangkok with 30 million baht

58 minutes ago
Thai cop collapses on duty after intense livestream confrontation Thailand News

Thai cop collapses on duty after intense livestream confrontation

1 hour ago
Thai freelancer bottles Indian tourist after payment row Pattaya News

Thai freelancer bottles Indian tourist after payment row

1 hour ago
The 10 must-try restaurants at Jungceylon Patong, Phuket Best Bites

The 10 must-try restaurants at Jungceylon Patong, Phuket

1 hour ago
Car repair shop fire in Bangkok destroys cars and kills two dogs Bangkok News

Car repair shop fire in Bangkok destroys cars and kills two dogs

1 hour ago
Chinese tourists&#8217; bags handed back by officers in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese tourists’ bags handed back by officers in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Grand theft auto: Crooked car crew caught in claction Thailand News

Grand theft auto: Crooked car crew caught in claction

2 hours ago
Over 10,000 bottles of cough syrup seized in Phuket drug raid Phuket News

Over 10,000 bottles of cough syrup seized in Phuket drug raid

2 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man kills friend&#8217;s mother and injures 2 others Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man kills friend’s mother and injures 2 others

2 hours ago
Thai jail nightmare: British tourist forced to drink urine after arrest Hua Hin News

Thai jail nightmare: British tourist forced to drink urine after arrest

2 hours ago
Overview of Thailand’s Visas (2025) Thailand Travel

Overview of Thailand’s Visas (2025)

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for colder weather, strong winds, and heavy rain Thailand News

Thailand braces for colder weather, strong winds, and heavy rain

3 hours ago
Thai monk seen hugging foreign woman at Chiang Rai bus terminal Thailand News

Thai monk seen hugging foreign woman at Chiang Rai bus terminal

3 hours ago
Lithuanian man dies in Phuket after tree falls on motorbike Phuket News

Lithuanian man dies in Phuket after tree falls on motorbike

3 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 21 to 23) Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 21 to 23)

6 hours ago
Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores Thailand News

Tesla leads in Thai EV market with top satisfaction scores

18 hours ago
Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow Phuket News

Taps off: Phuket faces dry spell as new system rolls in tomorrow

18 hours ago
Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour Thailand News

Ministerial bling: Pichai denies link to 26 million baht necklace rumour

19 hours ago
Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer Crime News

Delivery riders in Suphan Buri threatened by knife-wielding peer

19 hours ago
PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO Thailand News

PPRP deputy denies claims of inflated property sale to SSO

19 hours ago
Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint South Thailand News

Pipe bomb attack injures five at Pattani police checkpoint

19 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal58 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
168 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

25 minutes ago
Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer

Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer

33 minutes ago
Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

43 minutes ago
Thai cop collapses on duty after intense livestream confrontation

Thai cop collapses on duty after intense livestream confrontation

1 hour ago