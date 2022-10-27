Higher than us all – Germany’s toke on the weed issue

Germany wants adults to be able to buy as much 30 grams of marijuana for recreational use and will allow everyone to grow three plants, setting a precedent that the whole of Europe may soon follow.

German health minister Karl Lauterbach said…

“If this law comes to pass, it would be the most liberal project to legalise cannabis in Europe, but also the most regulated market. It could be a model for the rest of Europe.”

Germany’s young people, who smoke weed widely, currently have no choice but to obtain it on the black market. The law effectively means that large numbers of teenagers who just want to get loaded and have a good time, are obliged to consort with criminals, which can’t be good for anyone.

The ruling coalition – including the Green Party of course – announced it would legalise cannabis for recreational use when it took office at the end of last year, but progress has been slowed by conflicts with EU law and international treaties. To try to circumvent meddling by European courts, Germany will submit its plans to the European Commission this week. If the commission isn’t happy, said Lauterbach, the government will change tack. If Brussels gives the green the green light, a law will be presented within six month.

Legalisation of edibles is still being looked into but is unlikely, as is the introduction of a general upper limit on THC content. An upper THC limit for young people, however, is likely.

Advertising will be banned, as will almost any kind of fancy packaging or marketing via third parties. It’ll come in a brown paper bag from licensed establishments, or dealers as they are now known.

In the Netherlands, it’s technically still illegal to grow or sell weed, a state described by the health minister as “two disadvantages.”

The situation here in Thailand, remains a great unknowable, but however you look at it, Thailand seems to be well ahead of an irresistible wave sweeping the world as governments everywhere decide that there are more important battles to be fought in the war against drugs.