Nonthaburi mansion fire burns away damages valued at 10 million baht | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Nonthaburi mansion fire burns away damages valued at 10 million baht
A fire at a mansion in the central province of Nonthaburi has created over ten million baht worth of damage. The home, on the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi City, lit up on Saturday, the morning of Chinese New Year. Firefighters rushed to the scene.
Firefighters arrived at the two-storey house on 16 rai (6.3 acres) of land to find the main living room on the 1st floor ablaze. Damages were extensive and included French-style furniture, teak furniture, curtains, a large chandelier, a set of elephant ivory, designer bags, and other decourations amounting to over ten million baht.
No one was inside at the time of the fire. The source of blaze is believed to be an overheated air conditioner inside the house. The owner, 60 year old “Suree,” who is also the owner of the famous Owl Night Market, says he was outside celebrating Chinese New Year at about 9:30 am when he saw smoke coming out the windows. The gardener and other staff tried to use a garden hose to put the fire out but the pressure was too low. Firefighters put out the blaze in 20 minutes using 6 fire trucks.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Air Pollution
Police announce nationwide crackdown on air pollution
The Royal Thai Police are preparing measures to counter the PM2.5 problem by tackling the sources of air pollution in areas reported with poor air quality, a spokesman said on Sunday. (PM2.5 is particulate matter having a diameter of less than 2.5 microns)
“National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered deputy chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk to be the central administrator of these measures. They are to be enforced at traffic routes, industrial factories, construction sites and burnt crop fields where the PM2.5 comes from nationwide.”
The measures are as follows:
1. Increased frequency and thoroughness of emissions inspections on routes around big cities, especially Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
2. Random inspections at public bus and van terminals, distribution centres, as well as at businesses that use multiple trucks.
3. Coordinate with road construction contractors to reduce air pollution and restore traffic lanes as quickly as possible after construction ends to minimise traffic congestion.
4. Coordinate with related agencies to enforce laws against industrial pollution as well as illegal burning of garbage, forests and crop fields.
5. Improve traffic flow to reduce congestion and ensure that no one parks cars on the sides of main roads, blocking traffic and increasing emissions.
6. Use public relations measures to discourage vehicle owners from parking with the engine on and encourage them to regularly check their vehicles’ condition.
Police will also work with private partners to distribute free surgical masks for road users in areas with poor air quality throughout Bangkok.
SOURCE: The Nation
AirVisual
Air Pollution
Air quality improves in Bangkok, North still battling some haze
The severe air pollution which has plagued Thailand in recent weeks is improving: air quality is dramatically better in most areas today except in the north, where the PM2.5 level remains above safe levels, especially Lampang and Phrae provinces. According to the Pollution Control Department, at 10 am the PM 2.5 levels in the northern provinces of Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Phayao and Tak were higher than the standard level, except for Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son where the air quality ranged from moderate to very good level.
The highest PM 2.5 level, 134 micrograms per cubic metre, was measured in Mae Mo district.
In northeastern, central and eastern Thailand including greater Bangkok,the air quality is from a moderate to very good level due to fluctuating weather.
In Bangkok, today, the local media surveyed the Sukhumvit area where the air quality has improved. According to the Air Visual application, the air quality ranges from good to a moderate level, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand.
On Ekamai road in Bangkok, police have set up a checkpoint to detect trucks that are not covered with canvas to lessen the dust and pollution problem.
SOURCE: NNT
AirVisual this morning
Bangkok
Hungarian overstayer dies in Suvarnabhumi detention cell
A 60 year old Hungarian man has died in detention at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport. Lazlo Balogh was awaiting deportation for overstaying his visa. Laszlo was handed over to the Suvarnabhumi airport police for repatriation on Saturday, January 25. He showed no unusual signs after being put in the detention cell and was sleeping normally on Saturday night, according to police.
But when they checked again yesterday morning, the man was dead.
“There were no signs of trauma, and doctors believe he died eight hours before the body was discovered.”
The chief of the airport police told reporters the Hungarian embassy had been contacted and a committee has been set up to investigate the police officers on duty. The body is being sent to the Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute for an autopsy.
SOURCE: The Bangkok Post | Thai Rath
