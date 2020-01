Nonthaburi mansion fire burns away damages valued at 10 million baht | The Thaiger

A fire at a mansion in the central province of Nonthaburi has created over ten million baht worth of damage. The home, on the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi City, lit up on Saturday, the morning of Chinese New Year. Firefighters rushed to the scene.

Firefighters arrived at the two-storey house on 16 rai (6.3 acres) of land to find the main living room on the 1st floor ablaze. Damages were extensive and included French-style furniture, teak furniture, curtains, a large chandelier, a set of elephant ivory, designer bags, and other decourations amounting to over ten million baht.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. The source of blaze is believed to be an overheated air conditioner inside the house. The owner, 60 year old “Suree,” who is also the owner of the famous Owl Night Market, says he was outside celebrating Chinese New Year at about 9:30 am when he saw smoke coming out the windows. The gardener and other staff tried to use a garden hose to put the fire out but the pressure was too low. Firefighters put out the blaze in 20 minutes using 6 fire trucks.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page