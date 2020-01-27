Nonthaburi mansion fire burns away damages valued at 10 million baht | The Thaiger

The Royal Thai Police are preparing measures to counter the PM2.5 problem by tackling the sources of air pollution in areas reported with poor air quality, a spokesman said on Sunday. (PM2.5 is particulate matter having a diameter of less than 2.5 microns)

“National Police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered deputy chief Pol General Suwat Jaengyodsuk to be the central administrator of these measures. They are to be enforced at traffic routes, industrial factories, construction sites and burnt crop fields where the PM2.5 comes from nationwide.”

The measures are as follows:

1. Increased frequency and thoroughness of emissions inspections on routes around big cities, especially Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

2. Random inspections at public bus and van terminals, distribution centres, as well as at businesses that use multiple trucks.

3. Coordinate with road construction contractors to reduce air pollution and restore traffic lanes as quickly as possible after construction ends to minimise traffic congestion.

4. Coordinate with related agencies to enforce laws against industrial pollution as well as illegal burning of garbage, forests and crop fields.

5. Improve traffic flow to reduce congestion and ensure that no one parks cars on the sides of main roads, blocking traffic and increasing emissions.

6. Use public relations measures to discourage vehicle owners from parking with the engine on and encourage them to regularly check their vehicles’ condition.

Police will also work with private partners to distribute free surgical masks for road users in areas with poor air quality throughout Bangkok.

SOURCE: The Nation

AirVisual