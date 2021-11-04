Nonthaburi man arrested with stolen women’s underwear

In the Bangkok suburb of Nonthaburi, a local man has been apprehended by police for stealing women’s underwear, telling police that the 39 pairs that he had stolen he would wear himself. The 37-year old man she was arrested on a warrant for burglary.

The man admitted to a string of thefts that night in a housing estate in Nonthaburi called Ban Preuksa 38. Police sent him for a mental health evaluation after taking him into custody where he admitted that he enjoyed wearing the stolen women’s underwear, though apparently responded to questions about his gender by stating he was not trans and merely enjoyed wearing the panties.

The man said that he had been a water delivery man before but that he had lost his job. He was now living in the housing estate with his mother. He said that he had only received a basic primary education and had been living off the charity of his aunt quit contributed support to his mother.

He issued an apology to the victims of his underwear fact and said that he never sold any of the panties that he had stolen and that any repairs that he simply did not like, he would just throw away.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

