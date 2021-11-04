Police raid Pattaya beach bar and arrest 30 customers

Police raided a beach bar in Pattaya at around 10pm last night and arrested 30 people for gathering and drinking alcohol, violating Chon Buri disease control measures which orders bars to remain closed and bans alcohol at restaurants.

Officers on patrol last night heard loud music coming from Lisa on the Beach and found customers inside dancing and drinking alcohol descreetly from disposable cups. Police arrested 30 customers, both Thai and foreign, as well as the owner of the bar.

Local bar and restaurant owners have been pushing for Chon Buri officials to lift the restrictions to revive Pattaya’s famous nightlife. Police and provincial officials held a meeting earlier this week to address the concerns and reiterated the rule that restaurants could now operate until 11pm, but alcohol was still banned.

According to Pattaya News, the city’s mayor, Sonthaya Khunpluem, said 80% of the population in Pattaya is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and the Chon Buri Communicable Disease Committee is developing a plan to reopen bars and nightclubs.

