New car stolen by mystery man from vehicle service centre | The Thaiger

Bangkok
New car stolen by mystery man from vehicle service centre
PHOTOS: Sanook.com
A woman has filed a police report at Huamak police station in Bangkok after her newly-purchased car was stolen from a service centre where she had dropped it off for repairs.
Thai Residents reports that the 27 year old woman, Nantawan, has also filed a complaint with the Office of the Consumer Protection Board. She claims she brought her car in for repairs at the service centre in Huamak and it went missing from there. The car still had the temporary red plate identifying it as a newly-purchased vehicle.
When Nantawan went to collect the car at the service centre, she was told it had already been picked up by an unidentified man who claimed he’d been sent by the “colour centre” (we presume that is a paint shop). It’s understood the man was not asked to produce any documentation to prove his identity or to indicate that he was authorised to collect the vehicle.
When the owner of the car contacted the colour centre in question, they informed her they had not sent anyone to pick up the car. She suspected the car had been stolen and contacted the service centre to see how they planned to take responsibility for allowing the theft to happen. She says the centre has promised to provide her with a new car, although she has yet to receive anything in writing to confirm this.
Meanwhile, the police have issued a summons for the person who picked up the car to report to them by December 6. If he fails to do so, an arrest warrant will be issued on charges of theft.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Over 50% of businesses ignoring orders on wastewater release into central Thailand canal
PHOTO: Iloilo Wanderer
The Pollution Control Department says over 50% of businesses are ignoring orders regarding the discharge of wastewater into Klong Saen Saeb. The canal connects Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river with the central Thailand provinces of Prachinburi and Chachoengsao.
The Nation reports that between 2016 and 2019, over 289 establishments out of 600 have stuck to the rules issued by the PCD on the drainage of wastewater into the canal, as confirmed by PCD director-general, Pralong Damrongthai.
The department says all apartments, hotels and offices that release wastewater into the canal must work to improve treatment of this wastewater. Pralong claims that 304 businesses continue to ignore the order and will be fined at a rate of 2,000 baht a day until they adhere to it.
It also plans to publicly name the 289 establishments that are complying with the PCD regulation in the hope that the positive PR will encourage others to do the same.
The Thaiger recommends the department name the 304 businesses NOT complying with the regulations. We’ll publish them all here.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Bangkok City Hall launching walking streets around the city next month
PHOTO: Khao San Road – Upsplash
Walking streets are the new rage in Bangkok.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is planning three temporary walking streets in Bangkok as a trial and to stimulate tourism in the areas.
The locations are Silom, Yaowaraj and Khao San roads. The projects will start on Sunday, December 13.
Deputy Bangkok Governor Sakonthee Patthiyakul says that Silom, from Sala Daeng intersection to Nararom junction, will be closed to all vehicles from noon to 10pm, starting on December 15. The closure will then come back every third Sunday of the month until next May.
For the Yaowaraj walking street in China Town the walking street will be held from Friday, December 13 to Sunday December 15 from 7pm to midnight
The Khao San road walking street will be held on Monday December 16 with Tanao and Sibsam Hang roads to be closed as well.
Activities, such as concerts, will be held on Silom and Yaowaraj roads, with additional cultural activities, such as Khon mask dance performances and Talung shadow play planned for Khao San, a favourite are for international backpackers.
The next walking street will be in Khlong Bang Luang in Phasi Charoen district, on the opposite side of the Chao Phraya River, with an emphasis on showcasing the area’s cultural richness and temples. Six events are planned during weekends, starting from January 18. To facilitate travel to the area, shuttle boat services will be increased.
Kadeechine in Khlong San and Thon Buri districts are also earmarked for cultural and street food festivals, to be held every three months, tentatively starting in January.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
New ‘Hanuman’ unit formed to act as a SWAT team in special situations
The Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police has set up a new SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team to replace the former police commando unit. That has now been moved under the Ratchawallop Royal Guards Command.
The new SWAT unit title “The Hanuman Unit”, after the monkey god Hanuman, is currently staffed by 40 officers under the command of Pol Col Wichak Darom. In Thai mythology, the Hanuman was the faithful knight and servant of god Rama in the Indian epic Ramayana.
The CSD commander says the new unit, well equipped with light and heavy weaponry, will support other CSD units to handle special or unique situations.
Colonel Wichak said that members of the unit had gone through anti-terrorism, SWAT advanced and other courses to score third place in the SWAT Challenge 2019 competition, held in Nakhon Ratchasima with other special units from nine other provincial police bureau.
Some of the unit members will be sent to the US for advanced training with the FBI.
The Hanuman Unit has already made a name for itself for its performance in the crackdown of notorious criminal gangs, such as the Takeda and Na Loui Tatip organisations. The new unit was also involved in a security operation that led to the arrest of suspects believed to be behind the shooting of a local administrative officer in Trang.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
