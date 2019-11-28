“New” committee reverses ban on farm chemicals | The Thaiger

Environment
“New” committee reverses ban on farm chemicals
The Thai government will lift the proposed ban on the herbicide glyphosate, and delay the ban on paraquat and the pesticide chlorpyrifos for six months. It’s an astonishing turn of events given the extensive public debate and insistence by some government ministers that it WON’T reverse the ban under any circumstances. Just two days ago Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s assured Thais “there would be no delay to the ban.”
The ban was due to take effect on December 1. The National Committee on Hazardous Substances committee that imposed the ban finished its term in October. Some of current members are new, others are legacy members.
The new committee chairman, Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, says 24 of 29 members attended the last-minute meeting. The ‘new’ committee agreed unanimously to lift the ban on glyphosate and postpone the ban on chlorpyrifos and paraquat until June 1 next year.
For glyphosate (aka “Roundup”) the committee adopted a previous resolution to limit its use rather than banning it.
The Agriculture Ministry will work out how to deal with the impacts of the new decision within four months, including the issue of alternatives for paraquat and chlorpyrifos, according to Suriya.
Wednesday’s resolution was a blow to conservationists and health activists, who applauded the October resolution by the previous committee to ban all chemicals and
“The December 1 ban resolution came very soon after the October resolution, and would have had severe impacts that would reach consumers, because prices would rise.”
The new committee’s resolution followed lobbying by farmers and farm chemical suppliers, who strongly opposed the ban.
It also follows a request by the US for a review of the decision. Glyphosate is produced and marketed by American agro-chemical giant Monsanto, now owned by German global pharmaceutical company Bayer.
Over 50% of businesses ignoring orders on wastewater release into central Thailand canal
The Pollution Control Department says over 50% of businesses are ignoring orders regarding the discharge of wastewater into Klong Saen Saeb. The canal connects Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river with the central Thailand provinces of Prachinburi and Chachoengsao.
The Nation reports that between 2016 and 2019, over 289 establishments out of 600 have stuck to the rules issued by the PCD on the drainage of wastewater into the canal, as confirmed by PCD director-general, Pralong Damrongthai.
The department says all apartments, hotels and offices that release wastewater into the canal must work to improve treatment of this wastewater. Pralong claims that 304 businesses continue to ignore the order and will be fined at a rate of 2,000 baht a day until they adhere to it.
It also plans to publicly name the 289 establishments that are complying with the PCD regulation in the hope that the positive PR will encourage others to do the same.
Another leatherback sea turtle lays eggs in Phang Nga
Today (November 27), Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted on his Facebook about a positive update on the leatherback sea turtle eggs at Thai Mueang Beach in Phang Nga, as it seems a new mother turtle just laid eggs on the beach and the spot is quite close along the coast to the previous one.
Dr. Thon said that the first mother turtle was 204 cm wide and 2 metres long and its chest was 52 cm wide. This time, even though they couldn’t find the turtle itself, they believe it to be 150 cm wide with a chest approximately 40 cm wide, based on the traces found in the sand.
He said that to prove if the second trace definitely comes from the new turtle, they will have to wait until the first mother turtle comes back to lay more eggs, which will predictably happen in a few days.
This time, the eggs were laid 20 kilometres south of the first batch. The first group of eggs was removed to the Khao Lampi – Haad Thai Mueang National Park area as the eggs were laid too close to the tide (20 metres). But, the second batch will be kept at the original position the mother laid them as the eggs were laid during the night above the tide line and in a safe area.
The team of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, as well as officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, and local people, have already built a fence to protect the new eggs on the beach.
The DMCR also installed a live camera to keep an eye on the eggs 24/7.
Dr. Thon said that if this is really a second mother turtle, there is a chance that there will be up to 6 batches of eggs this time. Earlier, on November 17, local people found the 2 metre long leatherback sea turtle at Thai Mueang Beach. The mother turtle laid its 104 eggs in a 72 cm deep hole and there were 85 healthy eggs with only 19 empty eggs.
Dr. Thon also asks anyone that sees a turtle coming on the beach to lay eggs, not to go near it or take picture too close to it, especially when it’s still moving up to the sand because the turtle would hesitate and may return into the sea right away.
“Also, do not put a flash light on the turtle, do not touch it and do not let any pet/animal get near it. When seeing a turtle or a turtle trace, please contact the DMCR or the national park office in the area immediately.
Deer found dead in Thai national park – 7 kilos of garbage found in stomach
Thailand’s love affair with plastic, coupled with a casual attitude to littering, appears to have claimed another wildlife victim.
The body of a wild deer has been found with an astonishing 7 kilograms of garbage in its stomach. The deer was found at a national park in Nan province, northern Thailand.
Thai Residents reports that the deer was found just inside the entrance of the Kun Sathan National Park, with officials estimating it had been dead for about two days. Although there were no visible injuries to its body, its fur was falling out and it had a large scar on one of its hooves.
An autopsy detected irregularities in the animal’s kidneys, heart and lungs, with the veterinary team shocked to discover 7 kilos of garbage in the deer’s stomach. The contents are said to have included multiple plastic bags, including black garbage bags, as well as plastic coffee packs, instant noodle plastic bags, clothing and rope. The cause of death has been listed as intestinal blockage coupled with old age.
