MRT extension from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra opens Mother’s Day in Thailand | The Thaiger

Bangkok
MRT extension from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra opens Mother’s Day in Thailand
PHOTO: The Nation
A free trial service of the MRT Blue Line extension from Bang Sue to Tha Phra in Bangkok will be launched at the beginning of next year, and commercial services will begin in March. Mother’s Day on August 12 this year has been picked for the official launch of the MRT extension service from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra, before expanding to the final station a month later.
The Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn says the opening of the extension from the Bang Sue to Tha Phra on the Thon Buri side would complete the Blue Line loop.
The minister said the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, which owns the project, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), which operates the line, have assured him that the Blue Line’s Tha Phra extension will be ready for trial services on January 1, 2020, and commercial services will start in March.
Pailin said the Hua Lamphong-Bang Kae extension, which is on the opposite side of the Tha Phra extension, will be ready for free trial services on August 12, while the commercial services will start in September.
MRT governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said the full-loop of the Blue Line electric train will increase the number of passengers to about 800,000 a day, compared to the current 350,000 a day.
SOURCE: The Nation
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Thai mother abandons newborn baby next to rubbish bins
PHOTO MONTAGE: Sanook
A 29 year old Thai woman has been arrested after she drove with another son on a motorcycle and dumped her newborn baby boy next to rubbish bins, in a bag. The mother told police she already had four children and couldn’t afford another.
Sanook reports that Pho Kaew, Nakorn Pathom police were called after the baby was found in between two rubbish bins. The boy was taken by police to be examined at the Sampran Hospital.
Police checked CCTV footage and tracked the mother back to a house in Samut Sakhon, west of Bangkok. She was also taken to hospital for a medical check. Police described her state as ‘exhausted’.
The mother admitted that the baby had been born in her toilet earlier on Wednesday. She had cut the umbilical cord herself and then travelled with her grown son to leave the baby in Sampran. She said she already had four children and was unable to care for a fifth. She was hoping someone would find the child and take care of him.
The woman has been charged with abandoning a child under 9 years of age.
Bangkok
24 year old engineering student found dead in Bangkok house
An engineering student at a leading University in Bangkok has shot and killed himself in his house in Bangkok’s Bueng Koom district.
Beung Koom police were alerted to the incident very early this morning at a house on Soi Seri Thai 41 in Klong Koom sub-district, at 12.30am.
The 24 year old student was found dead in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to his right temple. A .38 revolver was found in his right hand.
Police said he was studying agricultural engineering at a leading university in Bangkok. He normally stayed at a boarding house but was visiting his parents at the time.
His family speculated that he might have been depressed after failing to graduate following six years of study.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Electric boats will help alleviate some of Bangkok’s air pollution
By Pratch Rujivanarom
As part of yesterday’s World Environment Day, the UN Environment Program Agency says they’re working with local partners in Thailand to find new ways to mitigate dangerous emissions. One idea put forward yesterday was the development of electric public transport in Bangkok’s klongs (canals) that could help solve two of the city’s biggest problems – traffic congestion and air pollution.
UNEP says a team was now working with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition as well as the Thai Pollution Control Department on a project to assess the impact canal-based public transport can have on air pollution in the city.
Bert Fabian, program officer in the Air Quality and Mobility Unit, says the international agency and its Thai partners are identifying the types and amount of pollutants being emitted from boats plying the klongs in Bangkok.
Fabian says Bangkok suffers annual bouts of severe air pollution and this previously unmeasured source may be a significant contributing factor.
“We want to improve the air we breathe but we can’t do this without the best possible data.”
He ventured that once the operators replace their ageing, polluting diesel boats with electric vessels, the city’s network of klongs would potentially offer a clean alternative and have a marked impact on both traffic congestion and air pollution in Bangkok.
Sonthi Kotchawat, a prominent environmental health expert, also said that discarding all diesel fuels used around the city would be key to tackling Bangkok’s larger air-pollution problems.
Thailand’s transport sector is the largest source of air pollution in Bangkok and a recent study found that vehicle exhaust fumes contribute up to 52 per cent of the pollution.
He added that diesel engine exhaust is by far the worst pollutant as the combustion of diesel releases the highest amount of harmful PM2.5, very fine particulate matter, and other hazardous substances. He also warned that the ultra fine, which is even smaller and more harmful than PM2.5, is generated by diesel combustion as well, which further adds to the health hazard of toxic air pollution.
SOURCE: The Nation
