Trees damage cars and a house in Phuket | The Thaiger

Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 8 & 9 at Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay. The forecast for the weekend is for some more rain so we urge people to be extra careful around the area with the runners also using the roads in and around the Laguna area.

ROAD CLOSURES

The 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon will welcome more than 12,000 runners over the two days. There will be temporary road closures and traffic restrictions in place both at Laguna Phuket and along the race course on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June.

The full details of road closures can be seen at their website HERE. All runners, family members and supporters are recommended to arrive at the race venue at least one hour before the respective start time.

PARKING

Spectators and runners driving to Laguna Phuket on either race day should follow all signs and volunteer directions for available parking areas.

All runners, family members and supporters are recommended to arrive at the race venue at least one hour before the respective start time. Details of parking within the area can be seen HERE.

If you are staying at one of the Laguna Phuket Hotels, free shuttle bus services are available. These buses will circulate between the hotels and race venue within Laguna Phuket.

You can find out more about the weekend’s activities at their website HERE. Good luck to all the participants.