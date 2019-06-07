Trees damage cars and a house in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Trees damage cars and a house in Phuket
Trees have been brought down by heavy rain and local wind squalls around the Cape Phromthep, Chalong and Kata areas, where cars and a house have been damaged.
At 4.15pm yesterday trees fell on a residential house in Chalong. The house-owner escaped injuries.
At 4.20pm the Rawai Municipality was notified of another incident. Staffers headed to the scene where they found a damaged sedan in the car park at Cape Phromthep, on the southern-most point of the island.
Meanwhile in Kata, trees damaged two vehicles parked near a hotel. No injuries were reported in that incident. Today’s full forecast below…
Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon road closures and info
Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 8 & 9 at Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay. The forecast for the weekend is for some more rain so we urge people to be extra careful around the area with the runners also using the roads in and around the Laguna area.
ROAD CLOSURES
The 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon will welcome more than 12,000 runners over the two days. There will be temporary road closures and traffic restrictions in place both at Laguna Phuket and along the race course on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June.
The full details of road closures can be seen at their website HERE. All runners, family members and supporters are recommended to arrive at the race venue at least one hour before the respective start time.
PARKING
Spectators and runners driving to Laguna Phuket on either race day should follow all signs and volunteer directions for available parking areas.
All runners, family members and supporters are recommended to arrive at the race venue at least one hour before the respective start time. Details of parking within the area can be seen HERE.
If you are staying at one of the Laguna Phuket Hotels, free shuttle bus services are available. These buses will circulate between the hotels and race venue within Laguna Phuket.
You can find out more about the weekend’s activities at their website HERE. Good luck to all the participants.
Phuket
19 year old dies after big bike accident in Kathu, Phuket
PHOTOS: เทศกิจ 201(กะทู้) อุทิศ 5811 / อาสาของประชาชน
A 19 year old was pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital after being seriously injured in a sports bike (Honda CB 650cc) accident in Kathu.
Rescue workers report that they were notified of the accident at 1.45pm yesterday on the Phra Phuket Kaew Road near Bang Jak petrol station.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the man with serious injuries. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and later pronounced dead. Nearby the found his damaged big bike.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of accident. The roads in Phuket were very wet yesterday with a day of persistent rain.
Phuket
Government runs fishing-law workshop in Phuket
The Fisheries Department has joined the Royal Thai Police to organise a workshop in Phuket Town yesterday to provide training on fisheries laws to around 200 representatives of piers and fishing associations in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang and Satun.
The Nation reports that the workshop was to create understanding among pier owners, fishing associations and officials about checking marine animals. The event also spoke about boosting screening systems to ensure that Thai fishery catches were legal and met international standards.
The chief of the RTP Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation, Pol Lt-General Jaruwat Waisaya, says the Emergency Decree on Fisheries required piers to register with the Fisheries Department and record information on all fishing trawlers that docked. They must also issue the Marine Catch Purchasing Document (MCPD), submitted to the department via its electronic Thai-Flagged Catch Certification system.
Jaruwat says the MCPD at the piers was key to the ability of the authorities to check and trace the origins of catches. It would ensure transparency and confidence that the catches did not come from the illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, he added.
An earlier workshop was held for 206 members of the fishing community in Trat, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Samut Prakan in Chon Buri province last week. Other workshops would be held in Prachuap Khiri Khan and Songkhla.
There are more than 800 piers registered with the Fisheries Department with about 200 on the Andaman coast. There are 10,533 commercial fishing boats and 25,000 traditional fishing boats registered with the Thai authorities, according to the authorities.
SOURCE: The Nation
Laguna Phuket Marathon road closures and info
Trees damage cars and a house in Phuket
19 year old dies after big bike accident in Kathu, Phuket
Government runs fishing-law workshop in Phuket
