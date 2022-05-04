Bangkok
Man breaks into restricted areas at Suvarnabhumi Airport, one injured – VIDEO
An armed man, apparently high on drugs, was arrested yesterday after driving a motorbike onto the runway area of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. One officer was slightly injured in pursuit of the man.
Yesterday, the Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, Kittipong Kittikachon, explained in a statement saying the man accessed the restricted areas, including the tarmacs, taxiing areas and runways, about 11.50am. The Security Control Centre of the airport was monitored the man via CCTV and sent out a security team to track him and apprehend him.
When the officers confronted him, the man tried to escape by breaking two glass doors to get back into the terminal. Security officers finally arrested him at 12.30pm. He was armed with what looked like a small pistol, a small axe, scissors. He was also carrying one methamphetamine tablet.
As security guards chased him around the tarmac under a sky-bridge, he dodged a weaved whilst trying to strike guards with a small axe, whilst trying to get a small pistol out of his pocket. He then headed up into the sky-bridge where he smashed his way through a glass door where officers were able to capture him.
You can watch the chase HERE.
According to Thai media, the suspect is reported to be a 34 year old Thai man who was under the effect of illicit drugs. The airport director insisted that the incident didn’t affect the airport’s services, passengers or staff working at that time. He said the security teams were able to find and suppress the man without a major incident. He added that one officer received a non-critical injury and received first aid at the airport without needing to go to hospital.
The suspect will be charged for breaking into the restricted area inside the airport whilst carrying weapons that were potentially harmful to the safety of the airport. He has also been charged with destroying airport property and possessing and using illicit drugs.
The suspect could face up to 15 – 20 years in jail and fines from 600,000 – 800,000 baht.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man breaks into restricted areas at Suvarnabhumi Airport, one injured – VIDEO
Thai man finally cremates wife after keeping her body for 21 years
Thailand News Today | Thailand Pass applications surge after ditching Test & Go
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
Why is Thai media so outdated and how can it be improved? | This is Thailand
Thai PM Prayut warns about fake 1000 baht banknotes
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Pattaya police invite media to inspect the Walking Street makeover – safer, better, more secure
Transgender Thais are free to wear what they want at law school
Top reasons to buy properties in Thailand 2022
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thailand News Update | Major drug bust in Thailand’s north
Tuesday Covid Update: 9,721 new cases; provincial totals
President of a top university resigns after air hostess photos
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Thailand Pass might be dropped by June 1
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
New Thailand Pass rules and registration coming up
Coming to Thailand from May 2022? Here’s all you need to know.
Government says Thailand Pass not being cancelled, being “streamlined”
BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting
Travel Guide: A brief history of the sex industry in Thailand
Singapore airport deals with flight problems
Don’t get sick at Suvarnabhumi Airport! Emergency response can be pricey.
As tourists return, Pattaya’s Walking Street set to close to cars again
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Officials warn of upcoming storms in several regions of Thailand
Squabble over 50 billion baht beachfront land in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
- 360 Reviews23 hours ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
- Drugs2 days ago
Thai troops kill 8 drug smugglers in Chiang Rai jungle, seize 6.7 million yaba pills
- Thailand16 hours ago
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Ships caught trying to smuggle palm oil out of Indonesia after export ban
- Bangkok3 days ago
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
Recent comments: