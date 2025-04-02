Man arrested for indecency and deceiving job seekers in Bangkok

A 29 year old man has been arrested for allegedly deceiving job seekers before committing acts of indecency against four victims in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. Police tracked the suspect using CCTV footage, leading to his arrest while he was using the same motorcycle.

At 12.30am today, April 2, Phinyoh Wiangkum, Deputy Inspector of Investigation at Chokchai Police Station, along with the second investigative team, apprehended 29 year old Nawamin “Ta” Sukhum, in a room at Sirisuwan Condo on Sukontasawat 16, Lat Phrao, Bangkok. He faces charges of committing indecent acts against others.

Confiscated evidence included a white and blue Honda Click motorcycle, Bangkok registration plate 5 ขส 124, a mobile phone, and clothing worn during the offences.

The suspect allegedly pretended to offer job opportunities, luring four victims before committing the offences. The first incident occurred on February 21 in a village in Lat Phrao district. He reportedly repeated the crime on March 2 at 4.04pm in the same area.

The suspect continued his activities on March 29 at 10.57am, once again in the same vicinity. The most recent incident took place yesterday, April 1, at 6.46pm, in the same neighbourhood. The investigation team from Chokchai Police Station found that the crimes were committed close to each other.

CCTV footage identified the suspect using the same motorcycle, leading to his arrest. The suspect and the evidence were handed over to investigators at Chokchai Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division detained a male teacher for posting obscene photographs of boys under the age of 13, with five victims identified, some of whom had been abused for more than a decade. The arrest occurred yesterday, March 5, at the Kui Buri Police Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The Technology Crime Suppression Division, or cyber police, summoned A (a pseudonym) for questioning after multiple lewd photographs of young boys were posted online.