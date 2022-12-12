Connect with us

Bangkok

Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok

Published

 on 

Thaiger deals

Life is about to get a little easier for pedestrians in Bangkok at the turn of the year.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon revealed that two pedestrian tunnels are expected to open under Na Phra Lan Road in early January 2023, reported Bangkok Post.

Wisanu met with his boss, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Sanon Wangsrangboon, and City Clerk Khachit Chatchawanit to check the progress of the construction work.

The 54 year old reported that the tunnel work is complete, and the only checks are preventing the public from accessing them. Tests need to be run on the electricity, drainage, ventilation systems, elevators and escalators.

The first tunnel is 96 metres long and lies 6.6 metres underground at the intersection of Na Phra Lan and Na Phra That roads with entrances close to the Emerald Buddha Temple and Sanam Luang.

Waiting areas have been built as have 21 male toilets and 51 female toilets, two elevators, a staircase and three escalators at each of the four entrances.

The second smaller tunnel is located at the front of the Na Phra Lan branch post office. Its entrances are close to the gates of the royal palace. The tunnel is 37 metres long. It has two elevators and a staircase and two escalators in three entrance areas.

Wisanu said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is to undertake commercial development to bring in extra money to cover maintenance bills, notably the monthly electricity bill, which costs 28 million baht.

The BMA’s panel has proposed seeking tenders from firms to assist with the tunnel management and talks are ongoing.

Wisanu has been a much-valued member of Governor Chadchart’s team since he managed to talk him into giving up his job at the university.

Wisanu graduated with top honours from CU’s Engineering Faculty in 1990. Three years later, he received a master’s degree in civil engineering and a PhD in the subject in 1996 from Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

He then returned to CU to lecture in engineering, climbing the ladder to become vice president of the university’s property and physical resources management department.

Wisanu is widely respected and has held directorships in many big firms including Land and Houses, Airports of Thailand, and BFIT Securities.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok44 seconds ago

Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok
Bangkok13 mins ago

Bangkok runs Hidden Temples tour while Deep South restores temples
Thailand27 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Guides45 mins ago

Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Best plants to repel mosquitoes in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Indian man barely remembers murder he committed 50 years ago
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cultural Activities3 hours ago

Bangkok library celebrates centenary by accepting UNESCO award
Hot News3 hours ago

Ukraine enlists international legal advisers to help investigate alleged sex crimes by Russia
World3 hours ago

Libyan suspect in Lockerbie bombing in US custody
Weather3 hours ago

Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over next seven days
Lifestyle3 hours ago

Japanese government wants to offer additional 80,000 yen to new parents
Thailand4 hours ago

Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Crime4 hours ago

Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Crime4 hours ago

Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
Thailand4 hours ago

Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending