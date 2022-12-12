Bangkok
Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok
Life is about to get a little easier for pedestrians in Bangkok at the turn of the year.
Bangkok Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon revealed that two pedestrian tunnels are expected to open under Na Phra Lan Road in early January 2023, reported Bangkok Post.
Wisanu met with his boss, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Sanon Wangsrangboon, and City Clerk Khachit Chatchawanit to check the progress of the construction work.
The 54 year old reported that the tunnel work is complete, and the only checks are preventing the public from accessing them. Tests need to be run on the electricity, drainage, ventilation systems, elevators and escalators.
The first tunnel is 96 metres long and lies 6.6 metres underground at the intersection of Na Phra Lan and Na Phra That roads with entrances close to the Emerald Buddha Temple and Sanam Luang.
Waiting areas have been built as have 21 male toilets and 51 female toilets, two elevators, a staircase and three escalators at each of the four entrances.
The second smaller tunnel is located at the front of the Na Phra Lan branch post office. Its entrances are close to the gates of the royal palace. The tunnel is 37 metres long. It has two elevators and a staircase and two escalators in three entrance areas.
Wisanu said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is to undertake commercial development to bring in extra money to cover maintenance bills, notably the monthly electricity bill, which costs 28 million baht.
The BMA’s panel has proposed seeking tenders from firms to assist with the tunnel management and talks are ongoing.
Wisanu has been a much-valued member of Governor Chadchart’s team since he managed to talk him into giving up his job at the university.
Wisanu graduated with top honours from CU’s Engineering Faculty in 1990. Three years later, he received a master’s degree in civil engineering and a PhD in the subject in 1996 from Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.
He then returned to CU to lecture in engineering, climbing the ladder to become vice president of the university’s property and physical resources management department.
Wisanu is widely respected and has held directorships in many big firms including Land and Houses, Airports of Thailand, and BFIT Securities.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok
Bangkok runs Hidden Temples tour while Deep South restores temples
Thailand News Today | Overstaying former pro footballer arrested for hawking lottery tickets
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Best plants to repel mosquitoes in Thailand
Indian man barely remembers murder he committed 50 years ago
Bangkok library celebrates centenary by accepting UNESCO award
Ukraine enlists international legal advisers to help investigate alleged sex crimes by Russia
Libyan suspect in Lockerbie bombing in US custody
Thailand’s weather may require warmer clothes over next seven days
Japanese government wants to offer additional 80,000 yen to new parents
Smuggled wildlife goods pouring out of India
Drunk driver tries to smash through police checkpoint in Pattaya
Massage shop owners claim ignorance of underage sex
Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Hot News3 days ago
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
-
Tourism3 days ago
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
-
Phuket3 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Expats3 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime2 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
-
Crime3 days ago
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand