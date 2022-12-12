Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok

Life is about to get a little easier for pedestrians in Bangkok at the turn of the year.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon revealed that two pedestrian tunnels are expected to open under Na Phra Lan Road in early January 2023, reported Bangkok Post.

Wisanu met with his boss, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Sanon Wangsrangboon, and City Clerk Khachit Chatchawanit to check the progress of the construction work.

The 54 year old reported that the tunnel work is complete, and the only checks are preventing the public from accessing them. Tests need to be run on the electricity, drainage, ventilation systems, elevators and escalators.

The first tunnel is 96 metres long and lies 6.6 metres underground at the intersection of Na Phra Lan and Na Phra That roads with entrances close to the Emerald Buddha Temple and Sanam Luang.

Waiting areas have been built as have 21 male toilets and 51 female toilets, two elevators, a staircase and three escalators at each of the four entrances.

The second smaller tunnel is located at the front of the Na Phra Lan branch post office. Its entrances are close to the gates of the royal palace. The tunnel is 37 metres long. It has two elevators and a staircase and two escalators in three entrance areas.

Wisanu said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is to undertake commercial development to bring in extra money to cover maintenance bills, notably the monthly electricity bill, which costs 28 million baht.

The BMA’s panel has proposed seeking tenders from firms to assist with the tunnel management and talks are ongoing.

Wisanu has been a much-valued member of Governor Chadchart’s team since he managed to talk him into giving up his job at the university.

Wisanu graduated with top honours from CU’s Engineering Faculty in 1990. Three years later, he received a master’s degree in civil engineering and a PhD in the subject in 1996 from Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

He then returned to CU to lecture in engineering, climbing the ladder to become vice president of the university’s property and physical resources management department.

Wisanu is widely respected and has held directorships in many big firms including Land and Houses, Airports of Thailand, and BFIT Securities.