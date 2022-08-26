Bangkok
Bangkok chief’s 2-year pledge to clean up capital’s cables
“Let’s clean it up first because the underground cable project requires more budget and discussion,” said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt who promises to clean up 800 kilometres of power lines within two years.
The Bangkok Deputy Governor, Wisanu Subsompon, revealed Bangkok had to temporarily suspend the underground power line project due to a lack of budget. He did, however, promise they would remove dead cables around the capital to make the city look better and cleaner.
Chadchart visited Soi Sukhumvit 55, or Thong Lor, yesterday to monitor workers removing dead cables in the area. The 56 year old city chief said that more than 50% of the cables seen on the Bangkok streets are useless and removing them they make the city look cleaner and helps prevent any fires.
The governor said this cable tidying project was coordinated by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, Metropolitan Electricity Authority, private sectors, and Bangkok. The target is to clean 800 kilometres of cables within two years.
Chadchart revealed that the underground cable project is more complicated than he’d previously believed but added a tidy up is a good start and doesn’t cost much.
The governor said…
“Bangkok would like to thank every relevant department for their support. The city will be better with help from every party. We have limited power, but support from everyone could make the city. I have seen many changes in the past three months. I will keep it up.”
The Thong Lor area appears to be the starting point of the tidying project. According to the report, five kilometres of cables along Sukhumvit and Phetchaburi Road will be removed by September 23.
This morning, the Facebook page Klong Toey Land (คลองเตยแลนด์) reported a fire near Bangkok University on Rama 4 Road. The page made it known that a short circuit from an electricity pole caused the blaze.
There is no report of any loss or injuries.
Netizens commented on the post saying the fire made many households nearby lose power and added they hope the cables along Rama 4 Road are included in the tidying project too.
SOURCE: Thairath | Klong Toey Land
