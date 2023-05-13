Intimidation by armed men against anti-cannabis rally in Bangkok

Photo via Sanook.

Former politician Chuwit Kamolvisit led a team to file a complaint after being threatened by a group of men with guns during an anti-cannabis rally in Bangkok. The 61 year old claimed that some wore logo shirts of the Thai Pride Party (Bhumjaithai Party), with live broadcast footage as evidence.

Chuwit led his team to file a complaint at Phaya Thai Police Station after being threatened by a group of men dressed in navy blue shirts during the rally near Sanam Pao. Chuwit revealed that while he was riding a motorcycle leading the procession, a group of men in navy blue shirts appeared, some of them wearing shirts with the Thai Pride Party logo. These individuals allegedly obstructed and attempted to prevent Chuwit’s vehicle from leaving the vicinity.

Following this, three men confronted Chuwit. One man displayed a gun by lifting his shirt, and the other two indicated that they were also armed. Chuwit stated that he and his team calmly responded, raising their hands to pay respects and said that they were there to peacefully perform their duties. After that, Chuwit announced through a loudspeaker that he would report to the police anyone who showed him a gun, and he called nearby passing police officers. The group of men in navy blue shirts then left the scene.

Chuwit indicated that these actions constituted a clear act of intimidation, even as the incident occurred in the heart of Bangkok. After being threatened in this manner, he escorted his colleagues to the Phaya Thai Police Station to file a complaint. Police Colonel Atchaporn Wong Siri-Preeda, Commander of Metropolitan Police Division 1, and Police Major General Ekachai Pau-in, Deputy Commander of Division 1, were present during the interrogation. Evidence collected included videos from journalists’ cameras and a live broadcast from the Facebook page ‘Morning Story,’ confirming the occurrence of the incident.

Chuwit and his team are currently seeking justice from the authorities for their ordeal, with the hope that necessary measures will be taken against the individuals responsible for the threatening actions during the anti-marijuana rally. With video footage and the live broadcast as evidence, it remains to be seen how the case will unfold, and what actions will be taken to address this apparent act of intimidation.