Heroic officer rescues bedridden woman from Bangkok townhouse fire

A heroic police officer rescued a bedridden elderly woman from a burning townhouse on Thonglor 25 in Bangkok, and both escape unharmed.

The fire broke out yesterday, prompting an online video that showed a daring rescue by a police officer who carried a bedridden elder woman out of the burning building to safety. The police officer identified in the video is Chusak Saengruji, the deputy station chief at Thonglor Police Station.

Chusak recounted the incident, stating that he had received a report and immediately investigated the scene with the inspection team. It took them three minutes to reach the location, which was a connected townhouse, and they were aware that someone was trapped inside and unable to leave.

Believing the trapped individual would be in danger if they delayed, Chusak decided to enter the smoke-filled house, braving the flames. Inside, he found the elder woman gasping for air while struggling to help herself. In that moment, he made the decision to carry her out of the burning house and handed her over to rescue officers, who safely transported her to a hospital.

Netizens expressed their admiration for Chusak in the video, applauding his courage and quick action that saved the woman’s life. They also showed gratitude to all the emergency service personnel involved in managing the incident. Chusak Saengruji later shared images of the event, stating, “I was just doing my duty.”

