Crime

Police arrest man for running motorbike theft operation

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Police arrest man for running motorbike theft operation | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siamrath
The leader of an alleged motorbike-stealing gang was arrested yesterday in Southern Thailand. Police also seized 16 motorbikes that had been stolen from various districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Udomchai Sukyoi, who went by the name Sua Om, was arrested at a hotel in the province. Police found vehicle registration books, which Sukyoi allegedly kept as collateral while gang members worked on reselling the bikes. Police say they also found “drug paraphernalia”. After arresting and interrogating Sukyoi, police located the 16 stolen motorbikes.

He also confessed to using the illicit drugs.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

