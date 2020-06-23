Police arrest man for running motorbike theft operation | The Thaiger

Crime
Police arrest man for running motorbike theft operation
The leader of an alleged motorbike-stealing gang was arrested yesterday in Southern Thailand. Police also seized 16 motorbikes that had been stolen from various districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Udomchai Sukyoi, who went by the name Sua Om, was arrested at a hotel in the province. Police found vehicle registration books, which Sukyoi allegedly kept as collateral while gang members worked on reselling the bikes. Police say they also found “drug paraphernalia”. After arresting and interrogating Sukyoi, police located the 16 stolen motorbikes.
He also confessed to using the illicit drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Police arrest 5 allegedly involved in loan shark app
Police have arrested 5 people who allegedly ran a loan shark business in Pattaya. The smart phone app “True Cash Pro” illegally gave out loans whilst imposing excessive interest rates. Authorities say the business had around 10,000 borrowers and over 100 million baht in circulation.
Police started investigating the online scam after receiving complaints about the company demanding people pay high interest rates. Some reported that they were harassed and threatened on the phone to pay interest rates of 22 – 28%.
The 5 people arrested were all Chinese nationals. Police also confiscated 11 notebooks, 11 desktop computers and 35 mobile phones. A Bangkok collection agency is also being charged for allegedly being involved in the operation, collecting repayments from from around 5,000 of the app’s customers and charging 580 baht per person.
Police also seized 31 accounts at 6 different banks associated with both of the companies, with deposits adding up to 22 million baht.
SOURCES:Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand | Thai Residents
Hua Hin
Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds
A woman allegedly stole 33 million baht in government funds over the course of a year, using some of it support her gambling addiction. 28 year old Kanitha Hoythong, who worked in the finance and accounting section of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial offices, was arrested on charges of misappropriation and forging government documents.
Hoythong allegedly forged signatures of authorised personnel and transferred money allocated for drought relief to a relative’s account, posing it as collateral for contractors working on various projects. Thai media says there were also remaining funds in an insurance contract account with a contractor, and Hoythong allegedly transferred those funds.
An internal investigation found that she had been stealing money since June 2019 and somehow it went unnoticed. Local media says the Prachuap Khiri Khan governor is still confused to how the woman was able to access the province’s account.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai Residents
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thousands of curfew violators arrested in 72-day span
Police arrested more than 40,000 people for breaking the nightly curfew which lasted 72 days. An average of 582 people were arrested per day during the restriction period, police say.
Many people intercepted simply didn’t have a good reason for being out of their home late at night, according to police. They say a common reason for breaching curfew was that a family member fell ill during the night or early morning and needed medical attention. Those arrested for breaking the curfew could face 2 years in prison and a fine up to 40,000 baht.
So many people were arrested for violating curfew restrictions that officials sent the violators with minor offenses to volunteer at temples. As of last month, the director-general of the Department of Probation said more than 2,000 curfew offenders were sent to temples. Some had to stay 7 days to a month.
The curfew, aimed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, was lifted on June 15. While police don’t have to worry about patrolling curfew checkpoints late at night, now young illegal motorbike racers are back on the streets.
SOURCES: Xinhua| Bangkok Post
