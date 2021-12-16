Four prison officers in Nonthaburi fired for alleged abuse, extortion

Four prison officers have been sacked by the Department of Corrections for allegedly committing serious disciplinary offences against detainees at the Justice Ministry’s headquarters in Nonthaburi today.

Department director-general Ayut Sinthopphan said one of the officers was fired for allegedly extorting money from families of convicts in exchange for special care for detainees, while three other department personnel have been sacked in separate cases for allegedly violently assaulting convicts, resulting in significant prisoner injuries and fatalities. He added that the department is dedicated to making jail administration transparent and ensuring that all staff abide by the law.

The decision to fire authorities was a lesson to other officials that “no one is above the law” according to Ayut, claiming that violators of the code of conduct will be removed from their jobs promptly, followed by sanctions and appropriate legal action.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand