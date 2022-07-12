Connect with us

Football fans scramble for FREE Liverpool – Man U tickets in Bangkok

So many seats were available for tonight’s Liverpool versus Manchester United match in Bangkok that Rajamangala Stadium announced via Facebook that they would hand out free tickets to “The Match” at 3.30pm today. Football fans who forked out up to 25,000 baht per ticket are furious.

Both teams have huge fan bases in Thailand, so everyone expected that the 59,000+ capacity Rajamangala Stadium would be packed out for the match, until they saw the ticket prices.

Since April 2, tickets for the game – which kicks off at 8pm tonight – were available to buy via the TicketMajor website, ranging in price from 5000 to 25,000 baht. The higher end tickets cost more than a Champions League Final ticket.

The steep prices left many football fans unable to purchase tickets and thousands of seats were left available, until yesterday.

Yesterday, rumours circulated in Bangkok that a ticket booth outside Rajamangala Stadium was selling tickets at 50% off. The rumours ended up being true, and for a limited time, tickets originally priced at 7,000, 12,000, and 15,000 baht were sold at half the price.

Fans who bought full price tickets were furious with the half price discount, whereas others were overjoyed they would be attending the match. By 4pm, the booth had closed, and queues of fans hoping to buy discounted tickets were left disappointed. Until…

Just before 3pm today, a Facebook page called “Advice Club” announced that a limited number of free tickets would be distributed at the Advice Booth at the stadium at 3:30pm. Fans couldn’t believe it.

Sure enough, football fans clad in red shirts raced to the stadium and queued up until all the free tickets were gone.

Imagine paying 25,000 baht for a Liverpool vs. Man United ticket, just for the person sitting next to you to have got in for free!

SOURCE: AdviceClub

 

 

 

Recent comments:
image
Cabra
2022-07-12 19:14
A suspected this might happen. I'm kicking myself for not making my way over there earlier 🤷
image
palooka
2022-07-12 19:19
I'd be pissed if I paid 25,000 baht for a ticket and the people sitting next to me got in for free. How to really stuff up anything, just ask Thailand.
image
Faz
2022-07-12 20:32
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Rajamangala Stadium announced via Facebook that they would hand out free tickets to “The Match” at 3:30pm today. 5,000 free tickets were nailed to entrance gates at 3:30pm, and by 4:00pm they'd all gone. Nails…
image
BigHewer
2022-07-12 20:38
Ridiculous. Talk about overshooting the market. Wouldn’t the priority just be filling the stadium? Silly pricing.
leah

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

image

