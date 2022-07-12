Football fans scramble for FREE Liverpool – Man U tickets in Bangkok

So many seats were available for tonight’s Liverpool versus Manchester United match in Bangkok that Rajamangala Stadium announced via Facebook that they would hand out free tickets to “The Match” at 3.30pm today. Football fans who forked out up to 25,000 baht per ticket are furious.

Both teams have huge fan bases in Thailand, so everyone expected that the 59,000+ capacity Rajamangala Stadium would be packed out for the match, until they saw the ticket prices.

Since April 2, tickets for the game – which kicks off at 8pm tonight – were available to buy via the TicketMajor website, ranging in price from 5000 to 25,000 baht. The higher end tickets cost more than a Champions League Final ticket.

The steep prices left many football fans unable to purchase tickets and thousands of seats were left available, until yesterday.

Yesterday, rumours circulated in Bangkok that a ticket booth outside Rajamangala Stadium was selling tickets at 50% off. The rumours ended up being true, and for a limited time, tickets originally priced at 7,000, 12,000, and 15,000 baht were sold at half the price.

Fans who bought full price tickets were furious with the half price discount, whereas others were overjoyed they would be attending the match. By 4pm, the booth had closed, and queues of fans hoping to buy discounted tickets were left disappointed. Until…

Just before 3pm today, a Facebook page called “Advice Club” announced that a limited number of free tickets would be distributed at the Advice Booth at the stadium at 3:30pm. Fans couldn’t believe it.

Sure enough, football fans clad in red shirts raced to the stadium and queued up until all the free tickets were gone.

Imagine paying 25,000 baht for a Liverpool vs. Man United ticket, just for the person sitting next to you to have got in for free!

SOURCE: AdviceClub