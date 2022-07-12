Taxi driver punches woman after she requests driver to go faster

A Bangkok taxi driver is wanted for assault after he punched a female passenger in the face after she requested the driver to speed up a little bit.

The Facebook page, อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์, Let Me Know If You Want to Be Famous Return Part 3, posted a video of the male taxi driver attacking his female passenger who recorded the incident.

In the video, the driver shouted, “Why do you have to take pictures, huh? Kick my car for what!?”

The video’s caption said, “What is the reason for using violence?

The 37 year old victim, Wiyada Apichasiwakorn, told a Khaosod reporter that the incident happened on July 5 in front of Sri Nakarin, Lasalle Vehicle Inspection Centre on Sri Nakarin Road, in the Bangna district of Bangkok.

Wiyada took a taxi from Soi Teparak in Samut Prakarn province to the Udom Sook district of Bangkok. The driver drove at only 30 kilometres per hour. At first, it was fine for her because there were traffic jams. However, the driver maintained the same speed when the road was clear.

She asked the driver if he could speed up because she was in hurry, but the driver refused.

“Why are you in a hurry? Do you want me to hit another car in the front? Stay silent. I will take you to your destination.”

Wiyada replied politely, “I don’t want you to hit anyone. The road is clear, so you can speed up a bit.”

But when the driver refused, she asked him to pull over because she wanted to take another car. The fare was 69 baht. She paid 70 and waited for the change, but the driver said “I won’t give it to you!” Wiyada said she normally would not ask for 1 baht change but because the driver had treated her badly she wanted it.

The woman added that the driver wouldn’t open the locked car door and only opened the window for her, meaning she had to open the door by reaching outside to press the handle.

Wiyada said the driver then shouted at her for closing the door too hard, climbed out, and punched her in the face. She kicked the car in anger, and the driver punched her again.

She then filed a complaint at Bangna Police Station.

An officer from Bangna Police Station revealed they knew the driver’s identity and would invite him to acknowledge the assault charge.

SOURCE: Khaosod