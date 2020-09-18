image
Connect with us

Thailand

Crocodile attacks man, locals eat the reptile for ‘revenge’

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Crocodile attacks man, locals eat the reptile for &#8216;revenge&#8217; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna
    • follow us in feedly

After a crocodile attacked a Rayong man, in eastern Thailand, and bit off his arm, locals hunted down the crocodile, killed it and ate it. They say they cooked and ate the 2 metre long crocodile to get “revenge”. The crocodile would have preferred other options.

52 year old Yongyut Harat was fishing in a canal when, according to the croc-victim, the crocodile suddenly attacked. The crocodile bit off Yongyut’s right arm. Yongyut’s friends helped free him from the crocodile and took him to the hospital.

Some suspect the crocodile got loose from a crocodile farm that had gone out of business… which leaves more questions than answers, like how many crocodiles were at the farm? Are they present and accounted for? How did they get out? And are they hungry?

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Eastern Thailand

Family hospitalised after elephant attack in eastern Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 week ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

Family hospitalised after elephant attack in eastern Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna.com

A Cambodian family was hospitalised after a wild elephant attacked them at a rubber tree plantation in eastern Thailand. The parents and their 1 month old baby were camped at a Rayong plantation when the elephant passed by. The baby started to cry, startling the elephant. It apparently went into a panic and started to trample, according to the family’s co-worker. Other workers were able to run away, but the family did not make it out in time. The elephant charged at their campsite and severely injured the family. The father reported severe stomach and chest pain. The mother’s arms […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending