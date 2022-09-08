Bangkok
Fire engulfs warehouse in Bangkok, 7 firefighters hospitalised
Seven firefighters are in hospital after a wall collapsed onto them while they put out a huge blaze at a warehouse in Bangkok last night.
At 9.30pm yesterday, officers at Bang Kho Laem Police Station received a report that a fire had engulfed a warehouse on Rat Burana Soi 15 in the Bang Pakok subdistrict of Bangkok.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and started to extinguish the blaze which covered five rai of land (8000 square metres). Firefighters reported hearing intermittent explosions from inside the building, which was made out of cement with a large iron door at the entrance.
While firefighters sprayed water onto the flames, the entire roof collapsed and then the back wall of the warehouse collapsed, falling on top of seven firefighters. All seven firefighters were badly injured and taken to hospital. No deaths have been reported.
It took two hours in total to get the fire under control.
Superintendent of Bang Kho Laem Police Station Pol. Col. Suphat Suphakhamnoed said that products for online shopping platforms – such as face masks and cloths – are mass produced at the warehouse, acting as the perfect fuel for the fire. The total damages have not yet been calculated.
Today, authorities will inspect the warehouse again to look for the exact cause of the fire.
SOURCE: KhaoSod
