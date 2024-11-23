How to choose the perfect family-friendly property in Phuket

Image via Coral Beach Oceanview Resort, Phuket

Phuket has long attracted visitors from around the globe with its golden beach and lush green hills. Many come for a holiday and leave captivated, often deciding they want a piece of the island for themselves. That’s why, despite fluctuations in the market, Phuket continues to be a lucrative destination for property investment.

The post-pandemic tourism boom, along with a growing number of expatriates seeking permanent residences, has driven up demand for luxury properties and family-friendly homes, particularly in prime locations like Patong.

But how can you find a property that suits the needs of your family and offers a strong investment potential in Phuket? Here are the factors you need to consider when choosing a property in Phuket.

1. Prioritise safety and security

Safety should always be your top priority when it comes to property purchases. Investing in a Phuket property with good security measures means you can rest easy knowing your loved ones are protected. And if you have children, it gives them the chance to play and explore the outdoors freely.

Even if you don’t plan to live on the property with your family, safety and security offer a lot of benefits. For one, it can spare you from potential losses since the risk of theft and damage is low. Plus, it may also attract more tenants and buyers, which may result in higher rental yields and resale values.

Many luxury properties in Phuket, such as Coral Beach Oceanview Resort, excel in this department. Currently developed by Kang Development, the condo building is designed to provide maximum safety. 24/7 security, gated access, and private entrances are just some of the features that the condo is going to have.

Moreover, Coral Beach Oceanview Resort is located on the hillside of Baan Suan Kamnan. This area has a great reputation among both locals and visitors. It’s favoured by those who want privacy and safety while remaining conveniently close to Patong.

2. Look for family-oriented and investor-friendly amenities

A property’s amenities play an important role in both family living and improving the property’s appeal to renters. So, when you’re looking for a luxury condo for sale in Phuket, make sure it ticks all the right boxes.

Designed to meet the needs of both families and investors, Coral Beach Oceanview Resort provides resort-like amenities. After a long day, you can relax on the spacious balconies with beautiful views of the ocean, and on days when you simply need some quiet, the landscaped gardens offer the perfect setting.

Coral Beach Oceanview Resort also features a fully-equipped gym and a communal pool, perfect if you love to stay active. Social butterflies will love to live in this condo in Phuket, too, as it has recreational areas where residents can gather and socialise.

These amenities are, of course, perfect for long-term residents. However, they can also be a major lure for short-term visitors and vacationers. With Phuket’s thriving tourism industry, you can anticipate a high rental yield potential.

3. Focus on spacious layouts and flexibility

Families looking for a place to call home and investors planning to capitalise on Phuket’s thriving rental market share a common priority when searching for the ideal property: space and flexibility.

Most properties on the island offer a variety of layouts and sizes, so you can choose based on your needs and preferences. At Coral Beach Oceanview Resort, your options include:

1-Bedroom Suites (55 sqm)

This is the smallest unit at Coral Beach Oceanview Resort, but by Thailand’s standards, it is relatively spacious. Featuring one bedroom, a kitchenette, and a living area, it’s an excellent option for singles or couples who want to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in Phuket. It also has a strong potential to be in high demand among short-term renters.

2-Bedroom Suites (110 sqm)

The next unit type offers twice the number of rooms and double the square footage. They boast two luxurious bedrooms, as well as an open-plan living area that leads out to a balcony overlooking Patong Bay. If you have a small family or you want to rent out to groups visiting Phuket for a luxury getaway, this might be the right choice for you.

3-Bedroom Suites (150 sqm)

The 3-bedroom suites are the biggest and most luxurious units at Coral Beach Oceanview Resort. The developer designed it for larger families and anyone who needs extra space in a high-end property. In addition to three spacious bedrooms, you can expect expansive living areas and a charming balcony. From extended family holidays to entertaining guests, the spacious layout offers both comfort and versatility.

The only difference between these three suites is their size. Aside from that, they all share the same features: luxurious furnishings, an airy design with plenty of floor-to-ceiling windows to bring the outdoors in and allow natural light to flood the space, and tasteful décor that makes living feel so enjoyable.

4. Choose a prime location with easy accessibility

Most people living in or holidaying in Phuket seek a combination of world-class amenities and a peaceful environment. Given the island’s size, it is important to choose wisely.

Coral Beach Oceanview Resort offers the best of both worlds. Located near Patong, this condo for sale combines tranquil hillside living with convenient access to Phuket’s urban essentials.

The condo is surrounded by international schools, healthcare facilities, supermarkets, and community amenities. Therefore, you don’t need to travel too far to get your daily needs. When it comes to entertainment, famous attractions like Patong Beach, Bangla Road, and Jungceylon Shopping Centre are practically on your doorstep.

The Phuket property market has shown consistent growth, with some areas experiencing annual appreciation rates of 5 to 10% due to rising tourism and demand for high-quality accommodations. Coral Beach Oceanview Resort’s proximity to Phuket’s popular destinations ensures strong rental potential and steady value appreciation.

5. Evaluate development progress and transparency

Wherever you are in the world, buying a property is a decision that requires careful consideration. This is particularly important when you want to buy off-plan properties that are still under construction. So before you put down thousands of baht on your dream property, make sure the developer has a record of transparency and timely project completion.

The company behind Coral Beach Oceanview Resort, Kang Development, is known for delivering luxury properties that combine modern living with natural surroundings. Each of their previous developments, such as The Vineyard Phase I & II, The Vineyard La Residence, and The Plantation Estates, has been praised for its world-class quality, exceptional design, and attention to detail.

With a track record as solid as Kang Development, you can relax knowing that Coral Beach Oceanview Resort will uphold the same standards. On top of that, the developer maintains open communication with buyers. You can monitor the construction progress easily via their website.

As of November 2024, they had just completed the main structural retaining wall. This progress is in line with the development timeline.

Coral Beach Oceanview Resort, the best choice for families and investors

Coral Beach Oceanview Resort has 24 exclusive units with European-standard finishes, expansive layouts, stunning views, and family-friendly amenities. Living at this condo means you can enjoy a secure, comfortable, and family-oriented environment.

To top it all off, Coral Beach Oceanview Resort is located in a prime location in Phuket. Its proximity to Patong, along with the serene environment of its hillside setting, makes it a highly desirable property for both short- and long-term rentals. This means that you can expect high rental demand and a solid return on investment.

For more details and to register your interest, visit Coral Beach Oceanview Resort’s website.

