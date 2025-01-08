Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget for 2026 fiscal year

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
87 1 minute read
Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget for 2026 fiscal year
Picture courtesy of Businesstoday

The Thai Cabinet has sanctioned a 3.78 trillion baht (US$109 billion) budget for the 2026 fiscal year, alongside soft loans to assist small enterprises, as announced by officials yesterday, January 7.

The budget, which includes an 860 billion baht (US$24. billion) deficit, is designed to invigorate the economy, according to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

Advertisements

In the previous month, the government anticipated a 0.7% rise in expenditure and a 1% reduction in the deficit for the fiscal year starting on October 1, 2025.

Julapun highlighted that the Ministry of Finance would focus on revenue collection, while the Bank of Thailand is tasked with measures to achieve a 2% headline inflation rate, the central point of its 1% to 3% target range.

Related Articles

Annual headline inflation reached 1.2% in December, marking its return to the target range for the first time in seven months, with an average inflation rate of 0.4% in 2024.

Due to low inflation throughout 2024, the government urged the Bank of Thailand to reduce interest rates to boost economic activity. Consequently, the central bank decreased its benchmark rate to 2.25% in October but maintained it at its subsequent meeting in December.

Julapun also stated that it is vital for the central bank to ensure the competitiveness of the baht, which is currently valued at approximately 34.50 to the US dollar, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements

“The BoT must guarantee that the exchange rate is at a suitable level to enable Thai businesses to compete with their partners and rivals.”

In a separate announcement, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul disclosed that the Cabinet approved 20 billion baht (US$578 million) in soft loans for small and medium-sized enterprises that lack access to credit. These loans feature a 3% interest rate over three years, as indicated in a statement.

In related news, the government of Thailand announced a borrowing plan of 2.59 trillion baht for the 2025 fiscal year, assuring that this will not hinder the private sector’s fundraising efforts, a Ministry of Finance official stated on September 18 last year.

Latest Thailand News
British tourists’ speedboat crashes into Thai mangrove forest (video) South Thailand News

British tourists’ speedboat crashes into Thai mangrove forest (video)

14 hours ago
Road rage: Trucker clash ignites over middle finger in Songkhla Crime News

Road rage: Trucker clash ignites over middle finger in Songkhla

15 hours ago
Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase Central Thailand News

Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase

15 hours ago
Pattaya poker face-off: Cops bust beachside card game Crime News

Pattaya poker face-off: Cops bust beachside card game

15 hours ago
Thailand revives trade with Pakistan in major economic pact Economy News

Thailand revives trade with Pakistan in major economic pact

15 hours ago
Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two Road deaths

Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two

15 hours ago
Breathe easier: 7 tips to combat Thailand&#8217;s poor air quality Environment News

Breathe easier: 7 tips to combat Thailand’s poor air quality

15 hours ago
Hippo star Moo Deng steals spotlight as election mascot (video) Bangkok News

Hippo star Moo Deng steals spotlight as election mascot (video)

15 hours ago
Litter delivery: Thai rider dumps rubbish and dashes in Isaan Crime News

Litter delivery: Thai rider dumps rubbish and dashes in Isaan

15 hours ago
Boxer shorts-clad man blocks Bangkok traffic with Mercedes (video) Bangkok News

Boxer shorts-clad man blocks Bangkok traffic with Mercedes (video)

16 hours ago
Bird flu dodged: Thailand flies clear of H5N1 outbreak Thailand News

Bird flu dodged: Thailand flies clear of H5N1 outbreak

16 hours ago
Missing man found dead in truck on Chachoengsao motorway Central Thailand News

Missing man found dead in truck on Chachoengsao motorway

16 hours ago
Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget for 2026 fiscal year Business News

Cabinet approves 3.78 trillion baht budget for 2026 fiscal year

16 hours ago
Chon Buri: Woman and cat found dead in car in suspected suicide Crime News

Chon Buri: Woman and cat found dead in car in suspected suicide

16 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after landlord evicts children in Pathum Thani Crime News

Mother seeks justice after landlord evicts children in Pathum Thani

16 hours ago
Elderly driver in tragic collision with motorcyclist in Sattahip Road deaths

Elderly driver in tragic collision with motorcyclist in Sattahip

16 hours ago
Prehistoric skeletons found near Khon Kaen dinosaur museum Eastern Thailand News

Prehistoric skeletons found near Khon Kaen dinosaur museum

17 hours ago
Thai cop accused of selling data to Cambodian scammers Crime News

Thai cop accused of selling data to Cambodian scammers

17 hours ago
Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men Phuket News

Kazakh man reports Phuket investment scam run by Ukrainian and Thai men

17 hours ago
95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system Environment News

95 billion baht project to upgrade Chao Phraya irrigation system

18 hours ago
Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government Bangkok News

Opposition plans censure debate against coalition government

18 hours ago
Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar Thailand News

Foreign Ministry warns against PP visit to detained Thai crew in Myanmar

18 hours ago
Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store Business News

Pop Mart makes a splash in Pattaya with new By the Sea store

18 hours ago
600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry Thailand News

600,000 students to receive tablets by June, says education ministry

18 hours ago
Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour Crime News

Chinese tourist drowns in Rayong cave during dive tour

18 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
87 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase

Lopburi: Police nab 58 Myanmar migrants in high-speed chase

15 hours ago
Pattaya poker face-off: Cops bust beachside card game

Pattaya poker face-off: Cops bust beachside card game

15 hours ago
Thailand revives trade with Pakistan in major economic pact

Thailand revives trade with Pakistan in major economic pact

15 hours ago
Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two

Truck overturns in Nonthaburi, killing two and injuring two

15 hours ago