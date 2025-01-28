Khon Kaen police arrest two men with millions of meth pills

Police in Khon Kaen have arrested two men attempting to transport four million methamphetamine pills, believed to be linked to the network of Xaysana, a major drug dealer from a neighbouring country. The arrests occurred yesterday, January 27, at Ban Phai Police Station.

According to Police Lieutenant General Chatchai Surachetpong, the commander of Region 4, the arrest was part of a collaborative operation with support from various officials, including Kraisorn Kongchalard, the governor of Khon Kaen, and senior police officers such as Police Major General Kittisak Chamrasprasert and Police Major General Prasai Jittasonti from Region 4.

The suspects, 34 year old Bird and 40 year old Khet, were apprehended following an investigation into drug trafficking in Ban Phai district on January 25 at approximately 11pm.

The suspects were caught on a road leading to Ban Sawang in Hin Tang subdistrict, Ban Phai district, where they were unloading sacks from a vehicle, preparing to transfer them to another vehicle. Upon inspection, the police discovered 10 sacks containing a total of four million methamphetamine pills.

During interrogation, both men confessed to being hired to pick up the drugs from Nakhon Phanom province, near the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, and deliver them to Ban Phai district for a fee of 150,000 baht (US$4,425). The drugs were intended to be transported further to the southern regions of Thailand.

Both suspects have previous drug-related convictions and, after their release from prison, they reportedly crossed into a neighbouring country, where they became involved with Xaysana’s network. The police are continuing to investigate and expand upon the findings from this operation, reported KhaoSod.

It was clarified that the transport of the methamphetamine did not involve the use of agricultural drones to enter Thailand.

In similar news, a skirmish erupted along the northern border, resulting in the deaths of four people involved in drug trafficking. The confrontation occurred late on January 13, leading to the seizure of 34 sacks of crystal methamphetamine (Ice), which weighed over 1 tonne.

