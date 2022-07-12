SOS & Allianz Ayudhya hungry to feed Thailand

Scholars of Sustenance joined hands with Allianz Ayudhya to launch Thailand’s first Cloud Food Bank in a bid to redistribute over 600 tons of surplus food by the end of the year.

Bangkok-based SOS is an international food rescue foundation committed to feeding people suffering from starvation while Allianz Ayudhya is a leading Thai insurance company with a conscience.

Globally, about 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted every year while 830 million people suffer from starvation. Governments throughout the world continue to ignore the problem and it has been left to a number of philanthropists in different countries to address the issue by introducing food banks. The idea was introduced in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic but it was soon abused.

SOS has been tackling food waste and food insecurity problems in Thailand since 2016, by collecting surplus food from food industries and redistributing them to vulnerable communities. But with the increasing demand for food from many vulnerable communities, the food rescue foundation has had to find different ways to raise and distribute food. This is when they came up with the Cloud Food Bank system. And, thanks to Allianz Ayudhya technological expertise, the plan is coming together.

Through a matchmaking system, SOS can manage food supplies from large businesses and individuals, ensuring all the donations are delivered to the neediest. Using this platform, SOS Thailand aims to establish a national food rescue coalition network, creating environmental and social sustainability.

Thomas Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Ayudhya, admits the company understands its social responsibilities.

“Donating food to needy communities across Bangkok has made us aware of the current food shortage, and we’re searching for partners to help us meet those requirements. Allianz Ayudhya is a company with competence in technology and offered to provide technology to extend this mission in conjunction with the SOS organization.

“The Cloud Food Bank platform serves as a central hub for connecting those who want to give food to vulnerable groups of people who are in need. we have invested around 2 million baht to establish this platform, making it more efficient.”

James Leyson, Managing Director of the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation, said he was delighted to team up with Allianz Ayudhya and hopes together they can reduce and prevent the negative effects of food waste.

“Allianz Ayudhya uses technology to expand and digitise our mission, vastly improving management potential in terms of donor access, recipient storage management, and food delivery. Our system currently has over 700 donor organizations and over 1,000 donors in communities across the country. Allianz Ayudhya coming to our aid means we will be able to increase food rescue and distribution by up to 20%. This year, we set a goal of rescuing 1,800 tons of surplus food, which we will be able to distribute more efficiently than ever before.”

Those interested in donating or accepting donations should visit the Cloud Food Bank’s website at www.cloudfoodbank.org or email info@scholarsofsustenance.org

SOURCE: Scholars of Sustenance