Coldplay add one new date in Thailand due to overwhelming demand

PRESS RELEASE

‘THE GREATEST LIVE MUSIC SHOW EVER’ The Times

“Genuinely stunning” “A fantastical feel–good bonanza”

★★★★★, The Guardian ★★★★★, NME

“As good as it gets” “Nobody does it better”

★★★★★, London Evening Standard ★★★★★, The i

Following the spectacular sellout success of Coldplay’s newly announced January and February 2024

dates in Asia, the band has announced one last show in Asia as part of their record-breaking Music

Of The Spheres World Tour.

The additional date in Bangkok, Thailand is set on February 4, 2024.

Since the first Music Of The Spheres World Tour date in March 2022, the band has sold over 7

million tickets – the most for any tour over the last two years. The tour has also received rave

reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favorite Touring Artist at the

2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Earlier in June, the band issued an update on the tour’s sustainability initiatives, revealing that, on a

show-by-show comparison, their current tour has so far produced 47% fewer CO2e emissions

than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17, and that 5 million trees have already been planted

around the world (one for each concertgoer).

JANUARY

19: Manila – Philippine Arena (sold out)

20: Manila – Philippine Arena – NEW SHOW

23: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (sold out)

24: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (sold out)

26: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (sold out)

27: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (sold out)

30: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (sold out

31: Singapore – Singapore National Stadium (sold out)

FEBRUARY

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (sold out)

04: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium – NEW SHOW

Tickets to the newly added show in Bangkok on February 4 will be on sale June 30 at 10am local

time.

Coldplay has also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the

shows at a later date. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The

Spheres World Tour is accessible to fans for an affordable price. They are restricted to a maximum of

two tickets per purchaser and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).

DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in

their mission to cut the tour’s direct emissions by 50%.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2023 WORLD TOUR DATES:

JUNE

21: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Support: CHVRCHES, Laila Al Habash)

22: Naples, IT – Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Support: CHVRCHES, Laila Al Habash)

25: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

26: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

28: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

29: Milan, IT – Stadio San Siro (Support: CHVRCHES, Mara Sattei)

JULY

1: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund (Support: GRIFF, Caroline Alves)

2: Zurich, CH – Stadion Letzigrund (Support: GRIFF, Caroline Alves)

5: Copenhagen, DK – Parken (Support: GRIFF, Jada)

6: Copenhagen, DK – Parken (Support: GRIFF, Jada)

8: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

9: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

11: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

12: Gothenburg, SE – Ullevi (Support: GRIFF, LUCIIA)

15: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoë Tauran)

16: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoë Tauran)

18: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoë Tauran)

19: Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (Support: GRIFF, Zoë Tauran)

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA – Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

23: Vancouver, BC – BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

27: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

28: San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

30: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

OCTOBER

1: Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

NOVEMBER

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

15:: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmania Astrini)

18: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Amy Shark, Thelma Plum)

19: Perth – Optus Stadium (Support: Tash Sultana, Thelma Plum)

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga)

