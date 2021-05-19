Foreigners worry over vaccinations as Thai PM halts walk-in registrations

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is putting a halt on walk-in services for vaccines, causing worry among foreigners as to when they will be able to receive a Covid-19 jab. The news has confused those who were following the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s announcements that stated foreign residents will be able to take part in the government’s mass vaccination programme. But as no details have been released on what foreigners would be considered as residents, nor how they would sign up, expats are questioning the murky plans.

The CCSA’s English-language spokesman, who is also the deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned before that foreigners may be able to join a proposed “walk-in” vaccination scheme, but now, the PM has shot that down until further notice. His reasoning pointed towards large numbers of people flooding the walk-in registration, opening up to chaos and the further spreading of the virus. He did say that some provinces and areas may be able to conduct walk-in jabs, but not in Bangkok, as infections are soaring. Despite mentioning the possibility of other areas carrying out walk-in vaccinations, the PM says the CCSA will have to approve of it at a later date.

The CCSA said some foreigners have managed to sign up for jabs on the Thai language vaccine mobile app, Mor Prom, but those foreigners had social security cards or pink cards. And, the CCSA says the app is only for Thai nationals. Although there has been a recent announcement of the CCSA developing a website for foreigners to sign up for the Covid vaccines, no timeline or date has been given as to when the website will be available.

With no date set for foreigners to sign up through the new website, many foreigners have indicated that they would be willing to register for the jabs at private hospitals. But as private hospitals haven’t given an exact date on when they will receive vaccines, foreigners are continually being left in the dark. According to the Bangkok Post, an unidentified source detailed the PM’s wishes.

“The prime minister wants everyone involved to stop talking about vaccination walk-ins until clear measures are finalised. People will be upset and complain if they walk in but cannot get shots.”

PM Prayut is also warning relative agencies to not release confusing information about the walk-in vaccinations as he says people should only listen to the CCSA for information.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post/The Pattaya News

