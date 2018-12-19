British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room | The Thaiger

Bangkok
British tourist found dead in Bangkok hotel room
PHOTO: Facebook/Luke Ramage
Police in Thailand are investigating the death of a British tourist in Bangkok, according to the British Foreign Office.
The man has been identified by grieving friends. According to Sky News, Luke Ramage had only just arrived at his hotel when he was found unresponsive on his bed by a receptionist.
Mr Ramage, from the town of Consett in County Durham and worked for a cleaning company, arrived in Thailand on December 14.
He checked in at Dubai International airport in the early hours and touched down in Bangkok later in the day, with his last recorded activity at the Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park.
The 31 year old was staying at the nearby Bavana Hotel, which is a short walk away, but had not unpacked his luggage when he was found and the room safe was left open.
The British Foreign Office says,”Our staff are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Thailand.
“We continue to do all they can for them, and remain in contact with the Thai authorities.”
Sky News reports that his final Facebook posts on December 14 featured a picture of him and his travelling companions along with the caption: “Lads on tour.”
SOURCE: Sky News
SOURCE: Sky News
Bangkok
Three Russians detained in Thailand at the request of the US
Three Russian citizens have been detained in Thailand at the request of the United States in the last three years, head of the Consulate Department of the Russian Embassy in Thailand, Vladimir Pronin told reporters yesterday.
“Only in the last three years, three Russians have been detained in Thailand at the US’ request, two of them – in 2018,” he stressed.
“In all three cases, the US has accused them of alleged cybercrimes: hacking, stealing or laundering money via the Internet.”
The diplomat added that the verdict concerning the extradition of Russian citizen Dmitry Ukrainsky, who had been sentenced to ten years of prison in Thailand on money laundering charges, to the US, will be announced on February 20, 2019.
SOURCE: Tass.com
Bangkok
Thai Rath downsizes newspaper workforce citing crippling decline in revenues
Thai Rath, the country’s biggest newspaper, is buckling under the weight of digital change and downsizing its staff.
In yet another sign of the woes in the Thai media industry, the mass-circulation Thai Rath newspaper is downsizing through a voluntary early retirement scheme.
Thai Rath, which at its peak claimed a daily circulation of one million, said in a statement yesterday that the drastic change in media consumption behavior has hit the paper badly.
Thai Rath was founded on 5 January 1950 by Kampol Wacharapol as Khaopap which was published between 1950 and 1958. The newspaper was shut down in 1958, along with other leading contemporary newspapers, by the military government of Field Marshal Sarit Thanarat. Kampol then “rented” the Siang Ang Thong newspaper’s name from Laor Ketkaew, and continued publishing under that name between 1 May 1959 and 24 December 1962. On 25 December 1962, Thai Rath published its first issue.
The statement, signed by its CEO Ms Yingluck Watcharaphol, admitted that the paper was not able to meet its revenue target although it had tried all possible means to keep the newspaper business afloat.
It said it is necessary for the company to downsize and to reduce its staff so it will be able to carry on with the business, adding that all staff members at every level of the Watcharaphol Company which owns the newspaper and a digital TV channel, are eligible to join the voluntary early retirement program.
The paper offers a severance pay starting at 30 days of wages up to 300 days worth of wages, depending on their employment period.
Thai media industry has been going through a particularly rough time since the explosion of digital media a few years back, coupled with over-supply in the digital TV market. Several other media outlets have also downsized, ceased publishing or reduced pages because of declining circulations and advertising revenue.
Bangkok
Miss Philippines wins Miss Universe 2018 – Thailand in Top 10
PHOTO: philstar.com
Just in case you needed to know…
Miss Universe 2018, the 67th Miss Universe pageant, was held today at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province. Miss Thailand made it into the event’s Top 10.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa crowned her successor, the pageant winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.
The 24 year old Filipina-Australian was crowned this morning at the Impact Arena in Bangkok beating 93 other female contestants from across the globe.
As in every Miss Universe pageant, the top five contestants were asked individual questions to determine who would make it to the Final 3. The final three beauties were then asked a standard question to find out who will bring home the title.
The top five contestants were Gray, Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega, Miss Vietnam H’Hen Nie, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez.
The show was hosted again by US comedian and game shaw host, Steve Harvey and supermodel Ashley Graham, while television personality Carson Kressley and runway coach Lu Sierra provided commentary and analysis throughout the event.
American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo performed during the competition.
Contestants from 94 countries and territories participated in this year’s pageant, surpassing the previous record of 92 contestants in 2017.
