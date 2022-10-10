“Black Sunday” flash mob protest on Bangkok BTS

Protesters staged a flash mob against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on a Bangkok BTS train yesterday, The Standard reported. The demonstrators held placards with messages including “Prayut may be some people’s hope but he is the despair of the nation.”

The protesters were dressed in black, and some also wore black sunglasses. The flash mob’s leader, Sombat Boonngamanong, said the “Black Sunday” flash mob would gather every Sunday. He said they will first take the train from Siam Station to Ratchathewi Station. The group will eventually end up at Lad Phrao Station, he said. Sombat said that after the group completes their route, they will make their way back to Siam.

Sombat added that during their trips, they will not shout at or disturb other passengers. The protesters began their flash mob yesterday afternoon, and finished and made it back to Siam in about two hours.

A well known Red Shirt activist, Sombat has led several anti-government protests in Bangkok. Last year, he lead a large “car mob” rally in front of the Thai PBS office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Protests in 2020 began on academic campuses but were brought to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic. Demonstrations were against the government but expanded to include unprecedented demands for reform of the monarchy.