Protests

Activists plan protests across Bangkok

Published

 on 

Thai authorities have ramped up security in the capital ahead of expected protests when the Constitutional Court releases its decision on the future of suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha later today. The court will rule on whether General Prayut’s constitutionally stipulated eight-year term is up. General Prayut came to power following a 2014 coup.

Anti-government activists will hold rallies in Bangkok as the Constitutional Court delivers its opinion on Gen Prayut’s tenure, slated for around 3pm today.

Organisers have announced demonstrations at Pathumwan and Ratchaprasong intersections from 2pm and 5pm respectively. Reports indicate that activists will also gather outside the Constitutional Court building and at Thammasat University’s Tha Pra Chan campus.

Other possible locations include Asoke Intersection, Democracy Monument, Democrat Party Headquarters, Government House, Lumphini Park, National Assembly, and Victory Monument, as well as near prominent public squares, government buildings, and roadways.

Activists plan protests across Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Protestors gather at the Democracy Monument in July 2020.

Gen Prayut’s supporters are expected to hold counter-protests across the city.

Authorities will likely increase security at the Constitutional Court and any of the named venues. Demonstrators may block and/or march along roadways, prompting localised transport disruptions. Clashes between opposing groups of activists or police and demonstrators are possible, particularly if activists try to bypass security barriers, and mass arrests may occur.

Security forces will be on the lookout for any action that breaks the lese-majeste law that bans defamation of the Thai monarchy.

Visitors are strongly advised to avoid the protests at all costs, due to possible violence and the risk of arrest. Plan for possible local transport disruptions.

Protests in 2020 began on academic campuses but were brought to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic, with demonstrations against the government but expanded to include unprecedented demands for reform of the monarchy. Following mass protests in October, a state of emergency was declared in Bangkok.

SOURCE Crisis24

 

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-30 12:22
41 minutes ago, Thaiger said: expected protests .. against the expected outcome.
Rebel
2022-09-30 12:27
Without the youth this country will continue going backwards. 
HolyCowCm
2022-09-30 12:30
Quote from article: Gen Prayut’s supporters are expected to hold counter protests across the city. Does he even have any? More than likely just are soldiers and/or police ordered to put on civilian clothes.

Create an Account
