Pattaya
Pattaya mayor pushes to vaccinate residents and become an “area quarantine”
The Pattaya City mayor is pushing for the city to become a “safe bubble” for tourists and residents. The idea is to vaccinate all residents and workers in the tourism industry, designating Pattaya as an “area quarantine,” Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says. He adds that the city has prepared a proposal for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
The mayor says he hopes the plan would build both residents’ and visitors’ confidence in Pattaya and boost tourism after the local economy suffered over the past year from the lack of foreign tourists.
Chon Buri is now classified as a “yellow zone” under close surveillance. At the height of the recent wave of the coronavirus, Chon Buri was designated as a “red zone” under maximum control. With the coronavirus situation in the area now under control, Sonthaya says he believes restrictions will be further relaxed in the province.
The first Covid-19 vaccine shipment is set to arrive tomorrow and Chon Buri is planned to be one of the first provinces to start injections. Only 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive, with the most vulnerable groups and frontline workers first in line to get vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Drugs
4 monks arrested and defrocked for alleged drug-taking at Chon Buri temple
Police in the eastern province of Chon Buri have arrested 4 Buddhist monks accused of taking drugs at a local temple. The Pattaya News reports that the 4 have also been defrocked, with the abbot of the temple ordering them to leave the monkhood. The arrests occurred over the weekend after the abbot alerted police to reports of drug-taking at a temple in the sub-district of Nong Kangkok.
Officers Nitat Weanpradap and Somkit Yanapan from Chon Buri police inspected the temple, arresting the 4 unnamed monks, who it’s understood have confessed to taking illegal drugs. Urine tests have been carried out on the 4, with Somkit saying the results confirm drug use, although officers have not named the drug in question. The 4 men are now in police custody awaiting prosecution.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Quarantine hotel threatens to sue over complaint about cockroach in food
A quarantine hotel in the eastern province of Chon Buri is threatening legal action after a Thai returnee lambasted the facility on social media. It is the second Thai hotel to appear hyper-sensitive to criticism. In October 2020, a hotel on Koh Chang threatened to suean American guest if he did not apologise for his negative review of the property.
Dunyawit Phadungsaeng, who recently returned from San Francisco, opted to spend his quarantine time at the Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel and then posted a catalogue of photos and videos to document his ‘challenging’ experiences.
“It was probably the most terrible 14 days of my life. Don’t call it quarantine as it’s better called imprisonment. People said that (state quarantine) is okay and habitable. I didn’t expect it to be a fancy 5-star hotel, but have you ever been disappointed even when you had no expectations?”
Among Dunyawit’s complaints were poor WiFi, a TV that didn’t work, fungus in his bed, and a persistent smell that lingered even after he’d changed rooms 3 times. He also wrote about the cockroaches and mosquitoes in his room, adding that the hotel made him pay for insect spray to kill them. The post also mentions water leaking from the ceiling, but the real tipping point was the food, which he claims was not just bad, but unsanitary. He says that at one point, he found half a cockroach in a pasta dish.
His rant has now gone viral, forcing the hotel to issue a statement. However, the response, when it came, was not an apology, but a threat of legal action. While not naming Dunyawit specifically, the hotel says it has filed defamation suits against people it accuses of spreading lies about the property.
“Ambassador City Jomtien Hotel wants to notify any related agencies to stop any kind of actions that will defame (the hotel) and violate the law. Or else, we will have to take maximum legal action.”
Despite the threat, Dunyawit is not backing down.
“If you think I lied, please come and show people what’s going on. Don’t come to apologise later, because I won’t accept it from people who don’t sincerely mean it.”
Coconuts reports that phone calls to the hotel have gone unanswered and it’s understood to have suspended operations. Meanwhile, opinion is divided among former guests, some of whom agree with Dunyawit’s criticism, others who say they had a good experience. However, most are in agreement that the hotel has failed the crisis management test, with one Facebook user slamming the property for tarnishing the entire industry.
“You are an embarrassment to the hospitality industry, dragging the reputation of hoteliers all around the world down with you. If you don’t understand crisis management, you’d better close your business.”
Photos were posted on Topp Dunyawit Phadungsaeng’s Facebook page.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Chon Buri
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
A 12 year old girl is safe after finding a king cobra in her home in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The unnamed girl told rescue workers that she was doing laundry at the back of her house in the Ban Bueang district. When she entered another room in the house, she discovered the king cobra and notified her uncle.
Somphong Moonkaew, the girl’s 29 year old uncle, says he wasn’t quite expecting a king cobra when his niece told him there was a snake in the house.
“My niece ran to me after she saw the cobra and said there was a snake in the home. I thought it would be a smaller snake and was quite surprised to see it was a king cobra.”
According to the Pattaya News report, the snake was 2.5 metres in length and it took rescue workers 40 minutes to remove it from the property. Locals say they have never seen a king cobra in the area before. The snakes are more common in the south of the country. Rescue workers released the king cobra in a forest in the Chon Buri area.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
