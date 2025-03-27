Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

The Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Associations of Thailand (FBPW), under the Royal Patronage, officially handed over the 72nd Birthday Anniversary Archways to Bangkok, anticipating their contribution to the sustainable economic, cultural, social, and tourism growth in the Charoen Krung area.

This grand project was initiated to commemorate the auspicious occasion of the 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on July 28 last year.

Khunying Natthika Vathanavakin Angubolkul, president of the federation and head of the archway construction committee, passed the responsibility to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The handover ceremony was attended by Associate Professor Dr Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, who formally accepted the Vajirathit 72nd Birthday and Vajirathumrong 72nd Birthday archways. The ceremony, held at Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall, was graced by Doctor Wantanee Wattana, Bangkok’s permanent secretary, among others.

The project was a collaborative effort, symbolising unity and loyalty towards the monarchy, as mentioned by Khunying Natthika.

The archways, combining Thai and Chinese architectural elements, are destined to become new landmarks in Bangkok, fostering local growth in culture, economy, society, and tourism.

Chadchart expressed his pride and honour in receiving the archways, acknowledging the successful fulfilment of the project’s objectives thanks to the patronage of His Majesty the King.

The 58 year old Bangkok chief praised Khunying Natthika, the committee, and the network of organisations involved. The archways’ unique cultural identity is expected to revitalise Charoen Krung Road, similar to the vibrant Yaowarat district.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairperson of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the historical significance of the Chinese community in Thailand, which had laid the foundation for the country’s economic development.

This project serves as a testament to the ongoing loyalty of the chamber members towards the monarchy and strengthens the 50-year relationship between Thailand and China.

Prasong Eawlar, vice chairperson of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the chamber’s growth and unity under royal patronage.

He expressed the Chinese community’s pride in contributing to this project, which stands as a symbol of gratitude and loyalty to the monarchy, uniting people of all ethnicities in Thailand.

The distinctiveness of the archways is expected to play a pivotal role in the area’s development, reported KhaoSod.