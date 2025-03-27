Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
76 1 minute read
Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth
Pictures courtesy of Daily News

The Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Associations of Thailand (FBPW), under the Royal Patronage, officially handed over the 72nd Birthday Anniversary Archways to Bangkok, anticipating their contribution to the sustainable economic, cultural, social, and tourism growth in the Charoen Krung area.

This grand project was initiated to commemorate the auspicious occasion of the 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on July 28 last year.

Khunying Natthika Vathanavakin Angubolkul, president of the federation and head of the archway construction committee, passed the responsibility to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The handover ceremony was attended by Associate Professor Dr Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, who formally accepted the Vajirathit 72nd Birthday and Vajirathumrong 72nd Birthday archways. The ceremony, held at Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall, was graced by Doctor Wantanee Wattana, Bangkok’s permanent secretary, among others.

Related Articles

Bangkok's new archways to boost Charoen Krung's cultural growth | News by Thaiger

The project was a collaborative effort, symbolising unity and loyalty towards the monarchy, as mentioned by Khunying Natthika.

The archways, combining Thai and Chinese architectural elements, are destined to become new landmarks in Bangkok, fostering local growth in culture, economy, society, and tourism.

Bangkok's new archways to boost Charoen Krung's cultural growth | News by Thaiger

Chadchart expressed his pride and honour in receiving the archways, acknowledging the successful fulfilment of the project’s objectives thanks to the patronage of His Majesty the King.

The 58 year old Bangkok chief praised Khunying Natthika, the committee, and the network of organisations involved. The archways’ unique cultural identity is expected to revitalise Charoen Krung Road, similar to the vibrant Yaowarat district.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairperson of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the historical significance of the Chinese community in Thailand, which had laid the foundation for the country’s economic development.

This project serves as a testament to the ongoing loyalty of the chamber members towards the monarchy and strengthens the 50-year relationship between Thailand and China.

Bangkok's new archways to boost Charoen Krung's cultural growth | News by Thaiger

Prasong Eawlar, vice chairperson of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, emphasised the chamber’s growth and unity under royal patronage.

He expressed the Chinese community’s pride in contributing to this project, which stands as a symbol of gratitude and loyalty to the monarchy, uniting people of all ethnicities in Thailand.

The distinctiveness of the archways is expected to play a pivotal role in the area’s development, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel Thailand News

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new archways to boost Charoen Krung&#8217;s cultural growth Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

2 hours ago
Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones Thailand News

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

2 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

2 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd Thailand News

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

2 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV Pattaya News

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

2 hours ago
Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1 Thailand News

Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1

3 hours ago
ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning Thailand News

ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning

3 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

3 hours ago
Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles Phuket News

Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles

3 hours ago
61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027 Transport News

61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027

3 hours ago
Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme Thailand News

Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme

3 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed

4 hours ago
Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims Bangkok News

Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims

4 hours ago
Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive Thailand News

Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive

4 hours ago
Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures Thailand News

Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism Phuket News

PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism

4 hours ago
Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5 Thailand News

Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5

4 hours ago
‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order Pattaya News

‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order

5 hours ago
Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist Thailand News

Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist

5 hours ago
Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap Bangkok News

Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap

5 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video) Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video)

5 hours ago
Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested Crime News

Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested

5 hours ago
Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform Thailand News

Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform

5 hours ago
Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother Crime News

Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
76 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

2 hours ago
Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

2 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

2 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

2 hours ago