10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
79 1 minute read
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Planning to head home for Songkran? You might want to leave early or return late, because the Transport Company is offering a 10% discount for savvy travellers who avoid peak holiday dates.

In a bid to ease the notorious congestion at bus terminals during the Thai New Year holiday, the Transport Company is encouraging passengers to travel outside the peak Songkran period.

The move is designed to alleviate pressure on terminals and provide a smoother travel experience for everyone.

“We’re offering this discount to help spread out the travel load and reduce overcrowding during Songkran,” said a spokesperson for the state-run company.

Related Articles
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Travel Moments

Songkran, which officially falls on Sunday, April 13, runs through Wednesday, April 16, this year.

It’s one of the busiest travel periods on the Thai calendar, as millions of workers return to their hometowns for festive reunions and later flood back to major cities once the celebrations end.

To qualify for the 10% discount, passengers must travel during the early window of March 25 to April 3, or after the peak holiday, from April 21 to 30. The offer is valid for all routes operated by the Transport Company, and tickets can be booked through multiple channels.

Travellers can secure their discounted seats via the Transport Company website, its official app, or at ticket counters at bus terminals nationwide. The company also recommends booking early, as buses during the discounted periods are expected to fill quickly due to the incentive, reported The Nation.

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel | News by Thaiger

With traffic jams, long queues, and packed buses a common feature of the Songkran exodus, the Transport Company’s initiative could be a win-win for passengers and operators alike. Early birds and late returners not only beat the rush—they save money too.

So if you’re looking to dodge the crowds and enjoy a smoother journey home this Songkran, it might pay to travel smarter, not just later.

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel Thailand News

10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

2 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new archways to boost Charoen Krung&#8217;s cultural growth Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new archways to boost Charoen Krung’s cultural growth

2 hours ago
Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones Thailand News

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

2 hours ago
Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup Bangkok News

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

2 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd Thailand News

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

3 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV Pattaya News

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

3 hours ago
Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1 Thailand News

Thai labour minister pledges 400 baht wage hike by May 1

3 hours ago
ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning Thailand News

ChatGPT update sparks fake Bangkok Bank slip warning

3 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider accuses customer for locking him up

3 hours ago
Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles Phuket News

Fiery inferno: Phuket car audio shop blaze torches vehicles

3 hours ago
61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027 Transport News

61 billion baht Motorway 8 project to begin in 2027

4 hours ago
Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme Thailand News

Similan scandal: Park boss booted over dodgy e-ticket scheme

4 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket for reckless driving with kids exposed

4 hours ago
Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims Bangkok News

Rape-accused Bangkok MP denies vote-for-favour claims

4 hours ago
Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive Thailand News

Funeral woe turns to joy as Thai parents realise ‘dead’ son is alive

4 hours ago
Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures Thailand News

Renowned Thai abbot dies from heatstroke amid soaring temperatures

4 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism Phuket News

PM Paetongtarn heads to Phuket to boost sustainable tourism

5 hours ago
Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5 Thailand News

Air quality worsens, affecting 56 Thai provinces with high PM2.5

5 hours ago
‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order Pattaya News

‘You park, we arrest’: Pattaya cracks down for order

5 hours ago
Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist Thailand News

Thieves steal Honda Wave 125i motorcycles in Saraburi heist

5 hours ago
Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap Bangkok News

Thailand approves mega entertainment complex bill with casino cap

5 hours ago
Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video) Pattaya News

Pattaya lifeguards and foreigner rescue man from suicide (video)

5 hours ago
Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested Crime News

Suspect in 7.8 million baht gold robbery arrested

5 hours ago
Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform Thailand News

Behind bars and under fire: Thailand’s prisons slammed for slow reform

6 hours ago
Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother Crime News

Thai transwoman and boyfriend arrested for killing brother

6 hours ago
Songkran NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
79 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband&#8217;s pickup

Accident or foul play? Thai woman killed by husband’s pickup

2 hours ago
Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

Phuket goes high-tech with new heart care innovations

2 hours ago
Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

Sacred ritual at Wat Thep Sorn Thamaram draws notable crowd

3 hours ago
Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

Big Brother boost: Pattaya invests 2.1 million baht in CCTV

3 hours ago