10% Songkran bus fare discount for off-peak travel

Planning to head home for Songkran? You might want to leave early or return late, because the Transport Company is offering a 10% discount for savvy travellers who avoid peak holiday dates.

In a bid to ease the notorious congestion at bus terminals during the Thai New Year holiday, the Transport Company is encouraging passengers to travel outside the peak Songkran period.

The move is designed to alleviate pressure on terminals and provide a smoother travel experience for everyone.

“We’re offering this discount to help spread out the travel load and reduce overcrowding during Songkran,” said a spokesperson for the state-run company.

Songkran, which officially falls on Sunday, April 13, runs through Wednesday, April 16, this year.

It’s one of the busiest travel periods on the Thai calendar, as millions of workers return to their hometowns for festive reunions and later flood back to major cities once the celebrations end.

To qualify for the 10% discount, passengers must travel during the early window of March 25 to April 3, or after the peak holiday, from April 21 to 30. The offer is valid for all routes operated by the Transport Company, and tickets can be booked through multiple channels.

Travellers can secure their discounted seats via the Transport Company website, its official app, or at ticket counters at bus terminals nationwide. The company also recommends booking early, as buses during the discounted periods are expected to fill quickly due to the incentive, reported The Nation.

With traffic jams, long queues, and packed buses a common feature of the Songkran exodus, the Transport Company’s initiative could be a win-win for passengers and operators alike. Early birds and late returners not only beat the rush—they save money too.

So if you’re looking to dodge the crowds and enjoy a smoother journey home this Songkran, it might pay to travel smarter, not just later.