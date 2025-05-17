Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

Thai man survives after car overturns on a dark bypass, believing he was protected by his lucky charm.

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash
In a heart-stopping moment on a shadowy Chon Buri highway, a man’s SUV flipped onto its sidebut against all odds, he walked away unscathed, crediting a sacred amulet for saving his life.

At 10.36pm yesterday, May 16, Police Lieutenant Colonel Prakasit Phondech of Huai Yai Police Station was alerted to an accident on Highway 36, the Chon Buri-Rayong Bypass near Huai Yai Subdistrict. A black Isuzu MU-X SUV had overturned, blocking the road.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, finding the vehicle flipped on its side with parts strewn across the highway. The driver, 47 year old Pornchai Kulbut, was trapped inside but was quickly pulled out without any major injuries.

Pornchai told The Pattaya News, “I usually drive this route carefully after work to get home to Sattahip, especially since this stretch is quite dark. But tonight, I lost control after hitting a pile of dirt on the roadside. The vehicle rolled and flipped over.”

Despite the chaos, he escaped without a scratch, a fact he credits to his sacred amulet.

I have this amulet placed right at the front of my car. I truly believe it protected me and kept me safe.”

The incident has left locals buzzing about the power of faith and fortune amid the dangers of night driving on poorly lit roads. Police reminded drivers to exercise extra caution, especially in dark or hazardous areas, to prevent further accidents, reported The Pattaya News.

In similar news, a Phuket local has criticised a foreign couple for their shocking behaviour after their car overturned but they continued to play music and ignore the seriousness of the crash.

A Thai woman shared video footage and photos of the incident on Facebook on April 3. The accident occurred around 1pm outside the Super Cheap convenience store in the Mai Khao subdistrict of Phuket.

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

